New York Paying Migrant Familes $4000 to Aid Transition Out of Shelters

While millions of Americans are suffering in a disastrous Biden-Harris economy, illegals in New York are getting extra help that is not available to citizens.

On Friday, city officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that a pilot project has been launched that provides migrants $4000 to help transition out of city shelters.

Per Fox:

The NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS) offered 150 families cash assistance through the Asylee Moveout Assistance (AMA), a pilot created in December last year to help find permanent housing for asylum seekers. The pilot was launched in partnership with some city shelters providing services for asylum seekers. “The city is using every tool at its disposal to implement innovative and cost-effective solutions to help recently-arrived asylum seekers residing in shelters take the next steps in their journey,” a Department of Social Services (DSS) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. DHS officials in December started dispensing $4000 to 150 households who live in the city’s emergency DHS shelters. “Since December, DSS has been working with a few not-for-profit providers operating emergency sites to pilot a new effort to reduce barriers to obtaining housing by helping asylum-seeking families who have identified permanent housing with the upfront cost of moving into their new home,” the DSS spokesperson said.

The program is only available to asylum-seeking families and pregnant women who are residing in select DHS emergency shelters. Struggling U.S. citizens need not apply.

Officials claim the funds are coming from “leftover” money from existing DHS budgets.

The assertion of “leftover” funds is ridiculous when looking at the astronomical cost of housing and caring for migrants.

During a City Council hearing in March, Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park reported that it now costs $388 per day for NYC to house and care for a single migrant household.

According to The New York Times, as of August, more than 210,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring of 2022.

NYC has provided a variety of goodies to migrants, including passing out pre-paid debit cards.

That pilot program provides migrant families of four with two children under 5 with up to $350 each week until the end of their stay, costing an estimated $53 million.