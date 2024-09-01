New York City Department of Health is Spraying Pesticides on Streets to Prevent West Nile Virus, Warns Residents to Stay Inside (VIDEO)

The New York City Department of Health has begun spraying New York City Streets with pesticides to prevent the spread of the West Nile Virus, transmitted by mosquitos.

Our Town reported that trucks have been deployed throughout New York City, spraying low concentrations of Anvil 10+10 and Duet.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stated, “The Health Department is actively working to prevent West Nile through public education, treating marshy areas and spraying for mosquitoes.”

One resident filmed a truck spraying pesticides near his neighborhood. In the video, a voice from a speaker can be heard saying, “The city has applied pesticides to reduce the threat of the West Nile Virus. To minimize exposure to the pesticide, go inside immediately until the truck goes past.”

Do you see the pattern yet? New York City is responding to ‘West Nile Virus’ with a MASS pesticide spraying operation. They are CAUSING the illnesses with their ‘solutions’. pic.twitter.com/1MoieZ5tRX — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 31, 2024

The Health Department is spraying for mosquitoes to prevent people from having the West Nile virus in New York. Starting tonight, trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Manhattan at 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and in Brooklyn on Wednesday between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.The Health Department will spray very low concentrations of Anvil 10+10, Duet, or MERUS 3.

New York — Here we go again…#WestNileVirus Prompts the Government to Spray Outdoors, Issue “Voluntary Curfews”, and Close off Public Areas We all know it’s coming… whether it’s this or something else… DO NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/nuFUQlyj9z — Teo Anon17 (@TeoAnon17) August 26, 2024

NYC’s Health Department has already reported four West Nile Virus cases and detected the virus in mosquito pools in all five boroughs.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Dr. Fauci was hospitalized by the virus.

