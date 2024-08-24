Dr. Anthony Fauci Hospitalized for Six Days with West Nile Virus, Now Recovering at Home

Serial liar Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, known for his inconsistent guidance and controversial handling of the COVID-19 crisis, was recently hospitalized for six days with the mosquito-borne illness, West Nile virus.

Fauci, 83, who spent decades in the public health sphere wielding power over Americans’ freedoms under the guise of science, is now recuperating at home, according to his spokesperson per WaPo.

“Tony Fauci has been hospitalized with a case of West Nile virus. He is now home and is recovering. A full recovery is expected,” the spokesperson said.

West Nile virus (WNV) can be fatal in some people, particularly the elderly.

The overall fatality rate for people with WNV neuroinvasive disease is about 10%, and the death rate for people with severe West Nile infection (encephalitis or meningitis) is around 10%, according to WHO.

However, most people infected with WNV don’t feel sick, and about 80% don’t develop any symptoms. Of those who do develop symptoms, about 20% have mild symptoms and recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat West Nile in people.

Last month, Anthony Fauci caught COVID again despite being vaccinated and boosted six times, urging Americans to mask up in response.

In a video interview back on July 30 that went viral on Monday, Fauci told Dr. Jeremy Faust that despite being vaccinated to the max; he still caught the virus for the third time.

“I got infected about two weeks ago,” said Fauci. “It was my third COVID-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.”

