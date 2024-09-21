New Polling Indicates a Dead Heat in Virginia – Still in Play for Trump

Over the summer, before Joe Biden dropped out of the race, it really looked like Virginia could go red for the first time in 20 years.

Now, after the switcheroo to install Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee, and after the party conventions, it is beginning to look like a horse race in Virginia once again.

The Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin deserves some of the credit for this.

The race is pretty much a dead heat at this point, meaning Trump could definitely pull out a win there.

PJ Media reports:

Kamala Should Panic as Another Poll Shows a Blue State Statistically Tied Virginia, a state that has reliably voted blue since 2004, was considered a potential Trump pickup before Joe Biden exited the race. Conventional wisdom suggested that with Harris at the top of the ticket, Virginia was no longer in play. However, these polls suggested that the state was still competitive. However, a subsequent Washington Post poll gave Harris an eight-point lead in the state, seemingly putting to bed the idea that Trump has a chance at winning Virginia. That result is now looking more like an outlier. According to a new poll from the University of Mary Washington, the election in Virginia is statistically tied. “Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) are locked in a tight presidential contest in Virginia, according to a new statewide survey from the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington,” the school said in a press release. Harris holds 47% support compared to 46% for Trump in a recent survey of 1,000 adults, which Research America Inc. conducted from Sept. 3-9 for UMW’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.

VIRGINIA poll by University of Mary Washington 2-WAY

Harris: 48%

Trump: 46%

FULL FIELD

Harris: 47%

Trump: 46%

RFK Jr: 2%

Other: 2%

Senate

Tim Kaine (inc): 49%

Hung Cao: 43%

Other: 2%

Sept. 3-9 | 756 LV | ±3.7%https://t.co/1cseQv3DYe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 20, 2024

Virginia will be an important state to watch early on election night. If it goes for Trump, it may be indicative of a big Trump win.