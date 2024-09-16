New Information Emerges Detailing How Secret Service Agents Spotted Ryan Routh’s Rifle Muzzle Through Fence Line at Trump Golf Course

On Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and other law enforcement officers held a press conference after the Secret Service foiled a second assassination attempt against President Trump.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

According to law enforcement, Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

In the area of the tree line from which Routh fled, agents found a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

One of the backpacks contained ceramic tiles police believe could have been used as a shield/body armor.

On Sunday Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Secret Service agents were one or two holes ahead of Trump when they spotted Ryan Routh’s rifle muzzle through the fence line.

WATCH:

However, according to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, a Secret Service agent was actually walking the perimeter of Trump’s golf course when they spotted a muzzle of a rifle poking through the tree line.

On Monday, Ryan Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

The criminal complaint contradicts Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s account of how agents spotted the muzzle of Routh’s rifle poking through the tree line.

“At approximately 1:31 pm, a United States Secret Service Agent assigned to the former President’s security detail was walking the perimeter of Trump International when the USSS Agent saw what happened to be a rifle poking out of the tree line,” the special FBI agent said in the criminal complaint.

“The Agent fired his/her service weapon in the direction of the rifle. A witness saw a male, later identified as Routh, fleeing the area of the tree line and entering a Nissan sport utility vehicle,” the agent said.

If a Secret Service agent was walking the perimeter of the golf course, how did Ryan Routh and his sniper nest go undetected for 12 hours?

According to the Justice Department, law enforcement used database checks from T-Mobile that indicated Routh’s phone was located at the tree line outside from 1:59 am to 1:31 pm on Sunday.

The Secret Service reportedly boosted Trump’s security after the Butler assassination attempt so why didn’t they secure the perimeter of the golf course before Trump played golf on Sunday?