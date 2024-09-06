Never-Seen-Before Video Shows the Moments After JFK Assassination (VIDEO)

A never-seen-before video of the moments after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, Texas, in 1963 has emerged.

The newly merged video shows President Kennedy’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway heading towards the hospital, where Kennedy was later pronounced dead.

Stephen Fagin, the curator at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, stated, “These images, these films and photographs, a lot of times, they are still out there. They are still being discovered or rediscovered in attics or garages.”

People Magazine reported the footage was filmed by Dale Carpenter Sr., a Dallas truck driver who filmed the tragedy near the Stemmons Freeway.

James Gates, the grandson of Carpenter, who inherited the video after his grandfather passed away, shared, “The film was stored in a plastic Dean Foods milk crate and had been in my closet for several years before I decided to put it in a fire safe.”

The 8mm home film is now set to be auctioned in Boston at the end of September.

WATCH;

Per CBS News:

Newly emerged film footage of President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway toward a hospital after he was fatally wounded will go up for auction later this month. Experts say the find isn’t necessarily surprising, even over 60 years after the assassination. “These images, these films and photographs, a lot of times they are still out there. They are still being discovered or rediscovered in attics or garages,” said Stephen Fagin, curator at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which tells the story of the assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. RR Auction will offer up the 8 mm home film in Boston on Sept. 28. It begins with Dale Carpenter Sr. just missing the limousine carrying the president and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy but capturing other vehicles in the motorcade as it traveled down Lemmon Avenue toward downtown. The film then picks up after Kennedy has been shot, with Carpenter rolling as the motorcade roars down Interstate 35.

Since JFK’s assassination in November of 1963, numerous theories have been raised regarding whether Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman behind the assassination plot.

President Trump plans to offer more transparency regarding Kennedy’s assassination and promised to release the JFK files in total.

READ: