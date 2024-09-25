Muslim Immigrant in Alabama Arrested by FBI, Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill Wife, 6 Kids

On Monday, the FBI arrested a Muslim Immigrant in a sleepy suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, accusing him of a murder-for-hire plot where he was attempting to have his 55-year-old wife Sana and six grown children, ages ranging from 21-34, murdered.

AL.com reported the story in local media.

The man, Mohammed A.H. Mohammed, 61, told authorities that “they had destroyed his pride and dignity.” The dispute arose from ongoing domestic violence charges where Mohammed believed he was about to be arrested and removed from the family home.

He added, “God will reward me” for having them killed. Mohammed offered the undercover FBI hitman $20,000 to kill his wife and $5,000 each for his six kids. He paid the agent $550 down payment for the hitman service where the remainder would be paid upon the murder.

Mohammed allegedly told the undercover FBI agent, “I need this shit done.”

Mohammed is being charged by federal authorities with use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire, which is 18 U.S.C. 1958. State authorities have several other cases pending.

Mohammed has a long list of state charges of domestic violence and stalking, and has been alleged to have regularly and repeatedly set fire to his family’s vehicles.

In a prior statement, his wife alleged that he was plotting to lock his family in the basement and kill them all.

The FBI claims in a sworn affidavit by one of their agents that Mohammed admitted to repeatedly burning the family’s vehicles to protest against their behavior. Law enforcement could only categorize the vehicle fires as “suspicious” previously. The FBI and authorities don’t know how long he has been in the country.

He owns a plumbing business called “American Plumbing Service LLC” in Homewood, an upper-crust suburb of Birmingham.

He and his wife have been going through a contentious divorce for several years, but still mostly living in the same property.

A post on the NextDoor app “Hackberry Lane” neighborhood, alongside interstate 65 south of Birmingham, had cell phone video of a woman walking through a wooded backyard asking if anyone knew what was going on as the FBI was negotiating with Mohammed to surrender. With sirens in the background, an FBI agent demanded that Mohammed come to the door and that they had a warrant for his arrest. The FBI pathetically asked Mohammed to please come out because they were sure he was inside the home, and that they could see him.

“Mohammed, this is the FBI. We can see you in there, we’re not going anywhere. Please come to the door and talk to us,” said the FBI agent on the since-deleted video.

The post on NextDoor has been deleted and scrubbed.

Mohammed was also involved in civil litigation in 2003, arising from a 1999 traffic accident involving a traffic accident with “slight damage” where he was rear-ended by a food delivery driver, paid a settlement, and then sued anyway to get more money.

The incident happened very close to the only mosque in Hoover, the BIS Hoover Crescent Islamic Center. There is another mosque in Birmingham.

