MSNBC Trashes Elon Musk, Urges ‘Collective Action’ to Get People to Stop Using Twitter/X

MSNBC wants people to ditch Twitter/X. One of their columnists is even urging people to take ‘collective action’ to get people to stop using the application. In the process, the writer takes multiple unfair shots at Elon Musk.

It’s a good thing Musk bought Twitter. He brought free speech back to the social media site and the left will never forgive him for it.

In a way, this is just like the ongoing tantrum the left is throwing about the U.S. Supreme Court. They are angry at Twitter/X because they no longer control it.

MSNBC demands that you stop using X because it is poison to their narrative. They also blame Elon Musk, whom they call “weirdly extreme”, for “election disinformation” pic.twitter.com/ESvWF8Yno5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2024

From MSNBC:

Elon Musk’s X is a poison. We don’t need to keep taking it. Like a pack of anguished Austrian nuns, progressives can’t stop singing this tune on talk shows and Twitter feeds. And for good reason: the world’s richest man has turned a once-essential social media platform into a far-right propaganda machine. Despite his lofty libertarian claims of a year ago, X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk has put his finger on the scale in countless ways to boost far-right posts and deprecate others — starting with his own posts… Yet, for all the actions that have been proposed — demanding advertisers boycott the service, going after SpaceX or Tesla or Starlink — the most obvious one often goes unsaid: we should stop using X… … If every moderate-to-liberal human and organization stopped using the site, that might pressure Musk or his board of directors to stop weaponizing it. But unless we all quit, it’s quite costly to be among the few virtuous journalists, politicians or celebrities to do so. Except in very rare cases, Musk won’t notice that you’re gone — but you sure will, in the form of less clout, visibility and impact.

Lots of people think that if Harris wins, she’ll try to ban Twitter/X.

Now because no one is going to voluntarily stop using X as they would like the next obvious and logical call would be to ban X. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2024

Will the government shut down X before the election, or will they wait until after to do so? — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) September 7, 2024

It’s all about control. Whatever the left can’t control, they seek to destroy.