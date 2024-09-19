More Left-Wing Terrorism? Deranged Alaska Man Charged by DOJ with Threatening to Torture and Kill Six Supreme Court Justices – Sent More Than 465 Threatening Messages

Not satisfied with trying to take out President Trump, it appears elements of the radical left also have their sights on killing Supreme Court justices.

The Justice Department revealed on Wednesday that 76-year-old Panos Anastasiou was arrested Wednesday for threatening to assassinate six members of the Supreme Court and harm two family members. Moreover, Anastasiou also allegedly threatened to kidnap and torture the justices while encouraging other people to join him in committing acts of violence.

According to the indictment, Anastasiou sent more than 465 messages between January and July to the Supreme Court via an online portal. As CBS notes, these messages had violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric.

The outlet noted that in one message, Anastasiou said he would kill one justice by “providing the rope” to “hang … from an Oak tree.” Another on May 10 stated he would lynch the same justice.

CBS News also revealed that Anastasiou allegedly claimed on May 16 that he would kill another justice by “putting a bullet in his head.” Anastasiou then reportedly sent a message the next day claiming he was sending “fellow veterans” to “spray” the first two justices’ houses with bullets with hopes of killing them and two unnamed family members.

Disgraced Attorney General Merrick Garland released the following statement after apprednding Anastasiou:

We allege that the defendant made repeated, heinous threats to murder and torture Supreme Court Justices and their families to retaliate against them for decisions he disagreed with. Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear. Our democracy depends on the ability of public officials to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the safety of their families.

While the Supreme Court justices targeted are not named in the indictment, one can read between the lines and infer that it’s VERY LIKELY these are the six right-leaning justices on the court. These include John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Assuming this is the case, this would be far from the first time conservatives on the Court have been targeted. As Jim Hoft previously reported, a transgender California man named Nicholas Roske was arrested in June 2022 near the Maryland home of Justice Kavanaugh.

Not only did the would-be assassin plan to kill Kavanaugh, but he also had his sights on two other conservative justices.

CBS reported that Anastasiou faces nine counts of making threats against a federal judge and 13 counts of making threats in interstate commerce. He has pleaded not guilty.