Minnesota AG, Former DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison Thanks Brazilian Communists For Banning X – In a Post on X!

Minnesota Attorney General and former Democratic National Committee bigwig Keith Ellison has celebrated the recent banning of the X platform in Brazil.

His celebration comes after the Brazilian communist judge, Alexandre de Moraes, issued a unilateral decree banning the platform in the South American country of some 200 million people over its refusal to comply with the government’s censorship demands.

Under the terms of the decree, Brazilians could be fined thousands of dollars a day for using a VPN to bypass the restrictions, effectively bankrupting the citizens of what remains a very poor country.

Posting on the X platform, Ellison celebrated the ruling by writing "obrigado Brazil!", meaning "Thank you, Brazil!" in Portuguese.

obrigado Brasil! — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 2, 2024

Netizens were quick to point out the irony of Ellison celebrating the ruling on X.

Notice you posted this on and not s — ALX (@alx) September 3, 2024

Democrats will do this to X if they get elected in November. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 3, 2024

Ellison, was formerly the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and who now serves as attorney general under Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, recently suggested he would investigate automakers for making cars that were too easy to steal.

“But we have to go upstream, and we got to make sure that the automobiles are not so easy to steal that they are a tempting, attractive nuisance for young people," he said back in March. "Right now we are investigating two major automakers because their cars are dramatically too easy to steal for young people."

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on car theft: "We are investigating 2 automakers. Their cars are too easy to steal for young people." pic.twitter.com/RTRTm3FP5Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2024

The 61-year-old previously ran to be chair of the Democratic National Committee, although eventually lost out to Tom Perez following allegations that he was a wife beater and all around nasty piece of work. Ellison served as Deputy Chair fo the DNC.