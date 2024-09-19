Michelle Obama Towers Over Everyone as She Peddles Her New Drink ‘Plezi Fizz’ at Costco (VIDEO)

Michelle Obama set up a booth to peddle her new drink ‘Plezi Fizz’ at a Costco in Livermore, California on Tuesday.

She towered over everyone as she pitched her new drink.

Michelle Obama at my Costco today giving out samples pic.twitter.com/UgYgF8J6Jv — (@BasedKirby) September 18, 2024

“This is a healthy drink!” Obama said. “No calories!”

WATCH:

Michelle Obama recently co-founded Plezi nutrition which previously launched juices for kids.

Michelle Obama’s juice drink for children fails her own health standards due to the high sugar content.

According to health experts, the new juice drinks fail the Obama-era health standards put in place to fight childhood obesity.

One 8 oz Plezi juice drink contains 35 calories and 6 grams of sugar.

While some say it is a healthier alternative to other juice drinks, Plezi is still not the greatest choice for children.

“Under the Obama-era school-meal regulations currently under review, US elementary and middle schools may only serve water, milk, or 100% fruit or vegetable juice with no added sweeteners (the regulations do permit schools to dilute juices with water) — and none of Plezi’s four current flavors meet these criteria,” Bloomberg reported.

“She has been ill-served by advisers who convinced her to start by targeting 6- to 12-year-olds with a flashy, ultra-processed beverage that may not be any healthier than diet soda.” Jerold Mande, a nutrition professor told Bloomberg.