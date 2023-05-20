Michelle Obama’s New Juice Drink For Children Fails Her Own Health Standards

Michelle Obama’s juice drink for children fails her own health standards due to the high sugar content.

Obama recently co-founded Plezi nutrition which just launched juices for kids.

According to health experts, the new juice drinks fail the Obama-era health standards put in place to fight childhood obesity.

One 8 oz Plezi juice drink contains 35 calories and 6 grams of sugar.

While some say it is a healthier alternative to other juice drinks, Plezi is still not the greatest choice for children.

“Under the Obama-era school-meal regulations currently under review, US elementary and middle schools may only serve water, milk, or 100% fruit or vegetable juice with no added sweeteners (the regulations do permit schools to dilute juices with water) — and none of Plezi’s four current flavors meet these criteria,” Bloomberg reported.

“She has been ill-served by advisers who convinced her to start by targeting 6- to 12-year-olds with a flashy, ultra-processed beverage that may not be any healthier than diet soda.” Jerold Mande, a nutrition professor told Bloomberg.

Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” school lunch program was highly unpopular.

Kids hated it. Parents hated it. The disgusting food choices were posted to Twitter.

Michelle Obama wanted to serve children inedible slop while she scarfed down burgers, enchiladas and fries.

Meanwhile, her daughters were served gourmet food on a daily basis at an exclusive private school in Washington, DC.

Now her new juice drinks for children don’t even pass her own health standards.