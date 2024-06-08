Michael Cohen Claims Trump Will Assassinate His Political Enemies: ‘People Will Start Flying Out Of Windows’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen has claimed that the former president is planning to assassinate his political enemies if he returns to the White House next year.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ali Velshi, Cohen claimed that people will “start flying out of windows” if he wins the election in November.

He explained:

State-sponsored news just like what you have in Russia and their station which is called Pravda and means truth which is ironic, right? All of this goes away under a Donald Trump administration. Why? Because he doesn’t want to hear anything negative being said about him. The fact that you have this television show, the fact that you have the ability to speak truth to power, all of that goes away if in fact this man into becoming president. All of these people whether it is Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, Mark Meadows have all said disparaging things about Donald Trump at one point in time. they believe that if Donald Trump wins and they are shoulder to shoulder with him, that they will have unlimited power which would of course give them the ability to have unlimited resources and assets. One mistake that they are making, Donald Trump doesn’t share. It is all about him, not about his kids, not about his family, it is all about him.” So they think that they are going to hitch themselves to his wagon in hopes that they are going to elevate themselves whether it is in power, through money, through connections and so forth, it does not work that way. He will not allow that and just like Putin, once you start to get too big for your own britches, people will start flying out of windows, they will end up in gulags. As Donald says all the time, send them to Gitmo, send them to Guantanamo bay.

Cohen, a convicted perjurer and self-confessed thief, made the remarks just weeks after he testified at Trump’s sham criminal trial, in which the hand picked jury found him “guilty” on all counts.

“Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law,” he said after Trump’s conviction last month. “While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters. I want to thank my attorneys Danya Perry for her invaluable guidance and support throughout this process.”