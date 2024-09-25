Mark Zuckerberg Hires Republican Strategist in Effort to Repair Relationship with Conservative Media After Years of Censorship — Reportedly Now Aligned with “Libertarianism”

Mark Zuckerberg, the so-called champion of innovation and democracy, has turned Facebook and Meta into a dystopian nightmare, silencing voices he deems unworthy and manipulating the flow of information.

The billionaire’s obsession with censorship has transformed what was once a platform for free expression into a digital gulag where conservative viewpoints are systematically suppressed.

Since the 2020 election, his platform has been at the forefront of stifling conservative voices, all while hiding behind the guise of “fact-checking” and “misinformation control.”

Let’s not forget his controversial donations of hundreds of millions of dollars to election efforts during the 2020 race—funds that were used to fortify liberal strongholds under the pretext of supporting “election infrastructure.”

The so-called “Zuckerbucks” scandal sent shockwaves through conservative circles, with many rightly accusing Zuckerberg of meddling in the election process to sway the outcome in favor of the Democrat Party.

The millions he funneled into local elections were, in reality, an attempt to skew the vote by boosting turnout in Democratic districts.

The 2021 revelation that the Biden regime pressured Meta to remove content related to COVID-19 exposed just how deep his collusion with left-wing elites runs.

Rather than upholding free speech, Zuckerberg bent the knee, eagerly censoring any narrative that didn’t align with the Biden regime’s agenda.

His willingness to serve as the Biden regime’s personal propaganda machine further confirms that Meta is not a neutral platform—it is an extension of the left’s totalitarian playbook.

Last month, Zuckerberg openly admitted that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was subjected to relentless pressure by the Biden regime to censor content related to COVID-19, even when the content was satirical or humorous, and the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

The Meta CEO allegedly expressed deep ‘regret’ for not being more vocal in resisting the government’s demands, stating that “government pressure was wrong,” and he now recognizes that his company should have been more outspoken about the administration’s overreach.

Zuckerberg’s recent so-called “regrets” are nothing more than political theater.

Zuckerberg’s descent into authoritarianism isn’t new. The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, yours truly, spoke in front of Congress back in 2018.

TGP discussed and brought evidence of the widespread censorship and elimination of conservative content on Facebook.

Transcript of my testimony:

Over the past 19 months, Gateway Pundit saw a decline in our Facebook traffic from 24% of total website traffic in January 2017 to 2% of total website traffic in June 2018. This is an 88% decrease in Facebook traffic. Recently we analyzed traffic numbers for some of the top conservative publishers in the U.S. What we found was simply shocking. Just as Gateway Pundit had been eliminated by Facebook from being seen by its readers, Facebook eliminated 93% [2]of combined referral traffic to these websites from January 2017 to May 2018. The site Western Journal and other conservative websites under their umbrella had more than a billion page views in 2016. Since then the organization lost 75% of its Facebook traffic. Likewise, Klicked Media, host of over 60 conservative websites, lost 400 million page views from Facebook in the last six months when compared to the prior year. The total number of pageviews lost[3] by just these two conservative online publishers is more than 1.5 billion pageviews from Facebook in one year. Trending: Former New York Judge Kills Himself As FBI Arrive to Arrest Him After the 2016 election, Facebook began making algorithm changes to ensure conservative news was no longer an option for their users. Two studies released in March of 2018 confirm this. A study by The Outline Organization[4] found conservative publishers were hit the hardest by recent Facebook algorithm changes — and that The Gateway Pundit was hit the hardest.

The billionaire CEO of Meta has reportedly hired a Republican strategist in a bid to repair his tattered relationship with conservative media, according to the New York Times.

But don’t be fooled by this sudden shift —this is nothing more than a desperate attempt to rebrand himself after years of totalitarian censorship that has silenced conservative voices on Facebook and Instagram.

New York Times reported:

Instead of publicly engaging with Washington, Mr. Zuckerberg is repairing relationships with politicians behind the scenes. After the “Zuckerbucks” criticism, Mr. Zuckerberg hired Brian Baker, a prominent Republican strategist, to improve his positioning with right-wing media and Republican officials. In the lead-up to November’s election, Mr. Baker has emphasized to Mr. Trump and his top aides that Mr. Zuckerberg has no plans to make similar donations, a person familiar with the discussions said. Mr. Zuckerberg has yet to forge a relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris. But over the summer, Mr. Zuckerberg had his first conversations with Mr. Trump since he left office, according to people familiar with the conversations. During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Mr. Trump thanked the billionaire in a phone call for publicly saying that he was “praying” for Mr. Trump after the recent assassination attempt, according to a person briefed on the call. Just a few weeks later, they talked again. After Meta erroneously took down images of the assassination attempt that were circulating across Meta, Mr. Zuckerberg called the former president directly and apologized for the mistake, according to two people familiar with the talk. Representatives for Mr. Trump and Mr. Zuckerberg have offered differing accounts of what happened on the call. “Private discussions between President Trump and anyone else are just that — private,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman.

According to NYT, Zuckerberg is now attempting to portray himself as more like “libertarianism or classical liberalism.”

This is a desperate ploy to salvage Meta’s image among conservatives who have long abandoned his platform.

Meta’s track record speaks for itself: censorship, suppression, and manipulation of public discourse. Whether it’s silencing conservative voices or pandering to the progressive elite, Zuckerberg’s totalitarian control over information is a grave threat to the very fabric of free speech and democracy. We must not allow his slick rebranding to fool us into complacency.