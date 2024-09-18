MARK YOUR CALENDAR… Trailer for Latest Dinesh D’Souza Film Released – “Vindicating Trump” in Theaters Nationwide on September 27th!

The latest Dinesh D’Souza film VINDICATING TRUMP is coming to theaters nationwide on September 27th.

** Tickets go on sale shortly for the latest film.

But, you can sign up now for email updates at Vindicating Trump.

Trailer for my new film VINDICATING TRUMP. In theaters nationwide September 27. Tickets go on sale shortly, but you can sign up now for email updates at https://t.co/ChR8V16XZw . Please WATCH and SHARE. pic.twitter.com/1rTmgitw3D

The film includes President Donald Trump, Dinesh D’Souza, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, and Attorney Alina Habba.

From the Vindicating Trump website.

This film is a journey to discover the real Donald Trump, and to make the case for him as a man and as a leader. It begins with a puzzle. How can a man be so intensely loved and hated? Not since Lincoln have we had such a divisive figure on the national scene. The film also considers a danger that Lincoln warned about—the rise in America of a tyrant like Caesar who would promote lawlessness and subvert the foundations of our constitutional republic. Is Trump such a man?

The film shows Trump’s meteoric rise to billionaire status and cultural celebrity. Yet even if Trump is a larger than life figure who has the dimensions of a Caesar, he never did anything tyrannical. In fact, Trump’s term in office reveals that the real lawlessness comes from Trump’s adversaries, who will stop at nothing to defeat him. The film spells out their tactics, from an invented accusation of treason to criminal indictments intended to lock him up for life, and even an attempted assassination.

The story line of the film is to show that Trump’s enemies—the Left and the Democrats—are the real Caesar. They are the ones creating lawlessness at the highest levels of government. They despise Trump because he is the only one who has the power and the will to stop them. The film features interviews with Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter in law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney. It also has an in-depth one-on-one interview with Trump himself.