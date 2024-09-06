LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Hearing for Georgia High School Shooter, Colt Gray

14-year-old Colt Gray, 14, the alleged Georgia school shooter accused of killing two students and two teachers in a mass shooting, is set to be arraigned before a Barrow County Superior Court judge.

UPDATE: The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot for 14-year-old Colt Gray.

A horrifying tragedy struck Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, leaving four people dead and approximately 30 others injured in a mass shooting.

The shooter, identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school, was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the incident.

The violence erupted around 10:30 a.m., just 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, and sent shockwaves through the nation.

According to reports from CNN and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), nine of the injured were rushed to local hospitals for emergency treatment.

Tragically, four individuals—two students and two teachers—were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray, who surrendered without resistance to a school resource officer, is now in custody.

GBI Director Chris Hosey confirmed that Gray will be tried as an adult for his heinous crimes.