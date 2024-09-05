Leftists Eating Their Own: CNN Calls Out Kamala Harris for Hypocrisy for Using Trump’s Border Wall in New Campaign Ad Despite Past Criticisms

You can’t make this up: Kamala Harris, who once called Trump’s border wall “racist” and “useless,” is now using it as a campaign centerpiece.

The same wall she fought to dismantle is now being featured in her latest ad campaign, and CNN—yes, far-left CNN—is calling her out for blatant hypocrisy.

In a new report from CNN’s K-File, investigative reporters uncovered over 50 instances where Harris publicly slammed Trump’s border wall, calling it everything from “a waste of taxpayer money” to “a medieval vanity project.”

But now, in a shocking flip-flop, Harris is touting that very wall as one of her accomplishments.

Erin Burnett dove deep into the controversy, airing segments from Harris’s new ad where the border wall is prominently featured.

In the ad, Harris is seen touting her record as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, focusing on border security and taking down drug cartels.

The kicker? The wall she’s standing in front of was built by none other than Donald Trump.

Last month, California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux lashed out at Kamala Harris for including him in her campaign ad without his permission.

“In light of a recent political ad put out by Kamala Harris featuring Sheriff Boudreaux, as well as other local law enforcement, the Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a message sent to Fox News Digital.

Boudreaux, who has dedicated 37 years to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and currently presides as president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, reflected on a visit Harris made to the Central Valley in 2013 when she was serving as California’s attorney general.

The ad in question features Boudreaux and other law enforcement officials during that visit, but the sheriff insists that the circumstances portrayed are misleading.

“As a matter of fact, I would like to point out the misleading information projected in that same political ad. In the ad, Harris claims to have spent decades fighting violent crime as a ‘border state prosecutor.’ The facts are that ‘then California Attorney General Kamala’ came to the Valley in 2014 touting a years-long investigation into a multi-national drug operation, with ties to Mexican drug cartels and prison gangs,” Boudreaux explained.

According to Boudreaux, 11 people were arrested in that case, including suspected “kingpin” Jose Magana of Dinuba. But the sheriff says Harris was more concerned with optics than results.

“The truth is, Harris never cared about the cartels and did nothing to stop people from illegally crossing the border,” he said, adding that Harris’s appearance was all “smoke and mirrors.”

CNN’s K-File reporter Andrew Kaczynski joined Burnett to provide the receipts.

Below is the transcript of the interview:

Erin Burnett: In a new report you’ll see first out front, the K-File team scoured Kamala Harris’s tweets and statements going all the way back to 2017. What they found were more than 50 instances of Harris slamming Trump’s border wall. But now, new Harris campaign ads actually showcase that very wall. […] Erin Burnett: On top of critical tweets, Harris also wrote in her 2019 book: There was a bigger reason to oppose the border wall. A useless wall on the Southern border would be nothing more than a symbol. A monument standing in opposition to not just everything I value, but to the fundamental values upon which this country was built. How could I vote to build what would be little more than a monument designed to send the cold, hard message “Keep Out?” Well, K-Files’ Andrew Kaczynski joins me now. Andrew, you all have gone through and scoured an incredible amount of material. Tell me more about what you found. Trending: BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooter Identified — Faces Murder Charges, Will Be Tried as an Adult Andrew Kaczynski: Yeah, that’s right. We found more than 50 of those tweets criticizing the border wall before she used that in her ad. I want people to take a look at just a few of what she said here. She called it “wasteful,” “useless,” “a waste of taxpayer money,” “a vanity wall project,” “a wasteful border wall,” “a stupid wall,” “a medieval vanity project,” and “an unnecessary wall.” Those are just a few… I mean, there were more, like 50. But really, a lot of this was the common refrain during the campaign. You read that quote where she said it was against everything that not only she stood for, but everything America stood for. She brought this up a lot. Take a listen to just one instance of that in 2019. Erin Burnett: All right, so you go through all of that, you’ve got all the tweets, and yet all of a sudden in the ads, there are pictures of the wall. You went through to look at that wall. What is that specific wall that’s in her campaign ads now? You found something very interesting about this specific portion. I think what’s also really remarkable is, you heard her talking about it there — that Trump’s wall during his presidency was really no greater symbol of his presidency. The way Democrats were attacking him over the wall and his restrictive immigration policies stands out. Andrew Kaczynski: We looked at that ad, and if you look at it, that exact area of wall is in Sasabe, Arizona. That is a portion of the wall that was actually built by Donald Trump. It was built in an area where there were no previous walls, which was pretty controversial when they were building it at the time. Just to see that she’s using his wall to say, “Look at what I did,” basically. The other images of the wall, we weren’t able to pinpoint, but there are telltale signs that it was a Trump wall because there’s an anti-climbing plate on top, which became popularized during the Trump years.

WATCH: