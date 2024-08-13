“She Showed Up for a Soundbite – She Didn’t Shake Anyone’s Hands” – CA Sheriff Lashes Out at Kamala Harris for Using His Face in Her Bogus Border Ad (Video)

California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux lashed out at Kamala Harris on Tuesday for including him in her border ad without his permission.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told FOX and Friends that he is only in the ad because she came in for a photo shoot and immediately left without shaking anyone’s hand.

Sheriff Boudreaux: I can tell you here in California, we’re ready for someone that’s going to support law enforcement. Kamala Harris in law enforcement in California, we’re very familiar with her and how she has done over the course of years as a senator and as a prosecutor and as the attorney general. I can tell you that this ad is deceiving, to say the least. I remember this particular case where we did a drug cartel or a drug trafficking organisation where we worked with DEA.

The issue was that in this particular situation, she showed up for a sound bite. She didn’t shake anyone’s hands, and she quickly left the briefing room. For me and law enforcement to see my face and image, along with my law enforcement counterparts, being represented as standing alongside Kamala Harris was truly disheartening.

We do not support Kamala Harris. She has a history of not supporting law enforcement. I just wanted to come out and say that for me in Tulare County, the Sheriff of Tiluare County, looking out for victims, looking for someone who’s going to support criminal justice law enforcement, that is best represented by Donald Trump and not Kamala Harris.

Lawrence Jones: It’s remarkable, Sheriff, because I’ve never heard of a politician go in amongst a group of voters or other elected officials, and not shake their hands. But part of the spin, people in the media or people that support Kamala Harris, they’re saying that she’s changed. Do you believe Kamala Harris has changed on the issue of the border and the cartel?

Sheriff Boudreaux: I have to go along with what history shows. And history with her record does not show that she’s supportive of any type of law enforcement agency. She’s not supportive of a secure and strong border. It’s evident when we have untold amounts of fentanyl, cartels right here in my county that we have worked to dismantle, along with human trafficking that takes place up and down the state of California, right across the border. When she was the attorney general, that could have been secured. It wasn’t. Her as vice president could have made move to secure that. It wasn’t. I would say that we have to go on a track record. The track record is not conducive or supportive of anything that she’s saying within that ad.