Law Professor and First Amendment Activist Jonathan Turley Warns Kamala Presidency Would Be ‘Perfect Nightmare’ For Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)

The renowned George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley has warned that Kamala Harris becoming president would be a “perfect nightmare” for freedom of speech in America.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Turley argued that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz form part of the global movement against freedom of speech across every aspect of society.

He explained:

We have to take this far more seriously than that. You know, my new book, The Indispensable Right I talk about this anti-free speech movement that’s been growing around the world. That wave is now reaching our shores. And they have largely been unsuccessful in convincing people to give up freedom. Right? This is a hard sell. You got to get free people to give up some freedom and it hasn’t worked.

…The “joy” being sold by Harris includes the promise of the removal viewpoints that many on the left feel are intolerable or triggering on social media. Where Biden was viewed as an opportunist in embracing censorship, Harris is a true believer… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2024

Turley also weighed in on the recent decree the far-left Brazilian Supreme Court justice, Alexandre De Moraes, to ban the X platform across the South American country over its own Elon Musk’s refusal to comply with his censorship demands:

Facebook even did a commercial campaign to get young people to embrace censorship. This is plan B. You have in Europe threats against Musk for arrest. They have already arrested another CEO of a platform. But, it’s really Brazil that I think many in the anti-free speech movement are watching carefully. If Brazil can succeed in banning Twitter, from the entire country it will be replicated.” Many hold the view from what you just heard from Vice President Harris. They view speech as a privilege like a driver’s license that they think can be rescinded if this you are reckless. And this is the ultimate destination for this movement where if they can’t convince people to give up their own freedoms to embrace censorship they’re going to start to take sites offline to prevent people from hearing opposing views.

