Brazil’s Tyrant Justice Moraes To Take X Platform Out of the Country – Musk Posts Meme Vowing To See Him Behind Bars

The clash between Brazil’s unbridled Judiciary and the social media platform X may be about to end, but its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, vows to exact ultimate revenge.

For months, the X platform has been dodging what it sees as clearly unconstitutional and illegal requests – not to mention secret – requests by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to censor or otherwise disclose private information regarding users that are political enemies of the judge.

Musk has resisted these requests and has openly defied the man who has become the real power in the shadows in Brazil – never mind socialist President Lula da Silva.

Just last week, X decided to close its operations in Brazil after the Supreme Court threatened to jail its legal representative in the country.

Now, although X is the most downloaded app in the country, it’s about to be blocked – to the chagrin of millions of users.

“A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday threatened to shut down the local operations of X, formerly Twitter, unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. The order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes is the latest development in an ongoing feud with Musk’s platform. The company clashed with de Moraes earlier this year over free speech, accounts associated with the far-right and misinformation on the platform, and it claims to be a victim of censorship.”

Of course, when mocking birds at the AP talk about ‘far-right’ accounts, we know it was no such things – but rather people who openly opposed Justice Moraes and his unelected ruling of the country.

The threats of prison against X’s representative led Musk to remove all remaining staff from the south American country.

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified X of de Moraes’ order in a reply to a post from the company’s global government affairs account on the social platform.”

The court said that “in case of non-compliance with the determination, the decision could bring about suspension of the social media network’s activities in Brazil”.

Musk’s reaction was swift, as he posted an AI image of a Moraes look-alike in robe, cuffed and imprisoned.

One day, @Alexandre, this picture of you in prison will be real. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/ZkHExAwQxm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

