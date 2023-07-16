New Messages Suggest Prince Andrew Has Lied About Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein After His Conviction – Wanted the Convicted Sex Offender’s Help To Secure Funding for ‘Mysterious’ Fuel Company

The Jeffrey Epstein saga is a truly gigantic puzzle that we will never get to see whole, but only by assembling the scattered fragments that we have access to, can we have an incomplete but significant image of the Jeffrey Epstein influence-peddling and sex-trafficking ring.

Many of these puzzle pieces are sometimes legal filings, often designed to demonstrate one thing, but shedding light on aspects of the real-life saga regarding something else entirely.

Case in point: the ongoing case in Federal Court in which the US Virgin Islands wants to get restitution against JPMorgan bank for its association with Epstein.

A new 22-page document, detailing emails between Epstein and Staley, has just been released as part of this case, and it ends up adding more ammunition across the Atlantic against embattled Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

His picture walking in New York’s Central Park in 2010 with Jeffrey Epstein – by then a convicted and registered sex offender – was the cause of Andrew’s downfall. But on his ‘car-crash’ interview with the BBC, he insisted that he visited Epstein merely ‘to break off their friendship’.

Daily Mail reported:

“But now a bombshell legal document seen by The Mail on Sunday reveals how at the time of his New York visit, the King’s brother had also requested Epstein’s help with securing $200 million (£153 million) in funding for a mysterious fuel company.” The ‘smoking gun’: Epstein forwarded this request to private banker – and personal friend – Jes Staley on the first day that Andrew spent at his Manhattan mansion. The timing is a killer for Andrew’s version of facts. “The document states: ‘On December 2, 2010, Jeffrey Epstein forwards an email to Staley from Prince Andrew with an inquiry the Prince received from Aria Petroleum looking for a $200m working capital line. ‘Since the company is based in the US, Prince Andrew appeared to suggest Epstein connect them with a US bank’.”

This message is widely understood to undermine Prince Andrew’s justification for visiting Epstein at the time.

“However, former minister Norman Baker said: ‘Andrew’s case that he flew over to America to break up relations with Jeffrey Epstein was threadbare at best. Now it’s been shot through to pieces’.”

In 2019, BBC’s Emily Maitlis asked him point blank: ‘Did you see him or speak to him again?’ The duke replied: ‘No’.

The Mirror reported:

“US attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents Epstein victims, previously told the Mirror: ‘It appears that either Epstein was highly overselling his relationship with Prince Andrew or that the duke may not have been entirely truthful about when his friendship ended’.”

Other messages show how the disgraced financier wanted to enlist the Duke of York, and politicians like the former Labour MP Peter Mandelson, to join a new consultant business.

LBC reported: