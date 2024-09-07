Kamala’s Border Chaos: Texas DPS Raid Stash House, Recover 12 Illegals from 4 Countries, Smuggler and Stash House Operator Arrested (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

While the Federal Government leaves the southern border open, Texas DPS is courageously defending their state from the illegal invasion.

Texas DPS released footage yesterday from last week which documents a stash house in Starr County filled with illegal aliens. A total of 12 illegals from four different countries were recovered, which included Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The stash house operator, an illegal from Mexico, Eliuth Gomez-Cavazos was arrested. In addition to that, the smuggler, Giovany Abiel Lugo Gomez, also an illegal from Mexico was arrested. 11 illegal aliens were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

STASH HOUSE FOUND IN STARR COUNTY #RGV 8/31: @TxDPS Troopers located a stash house in Starr County and recovered 12 illegal immigrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala. One of the illegal immigrants, Eliuth Gomez-Cavazos, from Mexico, was arrested & charged… pic.twitter.com/O2ykSFpyoW — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 5, 2024

Texas DPS has been working in numerous counties to crack down on illegal immigration. TGP reported last week that 17 illegals were recovered in Kinney County from a Lowe’s truck that had a false compartment for them to hide in.

Watch:

#VIDEO: @TxDPS Finds 17 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled Inside False Compartment, Mississippi Driver Arrested 8/30: A TXDPS Trooper stopped a Lowe’s box truck on US-277 in Kinney County. During the traffic stop, the driver, Megel Cazanna Patterson from Mississippi, consented to a… https://t.co/mJ4oEyFhGr pic.twitter.com/guqbTzCqjr — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 31, 2024

Texas has been very successful in dealing with the border crisis under Operation Lone Star. Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched the operation in 2021 to deter illegal crossings, as well as arrest smugglers of persons, and helping the slowing down of illegal drugs like fentanyl from entering the US. The Texas National Guard and Texas DPS have played a vital role in making Operation Lone Star a success.

The Federal Government has a Constitutional responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 to protect the US from an invasion. Joe Biden and “Border Czar” Kamala Harris have failed miserably to secure our border which has put millions of Americans at risk.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegals have invaded the US since the Biden and Kamala regime took over.