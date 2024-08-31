Texas DPS Find 17 Illegal Aliens Stuffed in One False Compartment in a Truck (VIDEO)

This is Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Texas DPS found 17 illegal aliens on Friday concealed in a false compartment in a Lowe’s truck in Kinney County.

The compartment where the illegals were hiding was three feet wide. A number of them were dehydrated and required medical attention. Megel Cazanna Patterson, who was from Mississippi, was arrested for human smuggling and endangerment. The 17 illegals were referred to the Border Patrol

Watch:

#VIDEO: @TxDPS Finds 17 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled Inside False Compartment, Mississippi Driver Arrested 8/30: A TXDPS Trooper stopped a Lowe’s box truck on US-277 in Kinney County. During the traffic stop, the driver, Megel Cazanna Patterson from Mississippi, consented to a… https://t.co/mJ4oEyFhGr pic.twitter.com/guqbTzCqjr — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 31, 2024

The Texas DPS has been very involved in pursuing illegal aliens and smugglers in various counties within the State. TGP reported this weekend that the DPS Brush team arrested an illegal alien who had an outstanding warrant for kidnapping.

Watch:

TX Trooper Arrests Illegal Immigrant Wanted for Kidnapping 8/24: The @TxDPS Brush Team arrested two illegal immigrants from Nicaragua for criminal trespass in Maverick County. One of the males, identified as Jose Ramon Barberena Bustos, 55, had an active warrant out of Bexar… pic.twitter.com/vGpC3tAA4K — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 27, 2024

Texas has been very successful with Operation Lone Star in apprehending illegal aliens and smugglers while seizing drugs like fentanyl, which are pouring into the US by the cartels. Since it was launched in 2021, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has used the power of the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to fight the border invasion.

The Federal Government under Biden and Kamala has failed to protect the US from invasion. Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution allocates the responsibility to prevent an invasion on the Federal Government, which they have failed to do.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegals have invaded the US under Biden and “Border Czar” Kamala.