Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Find 16 Illegal Aliens Inside False Wall of Trailer (VIDEO)

Texas DPS pulled over a truck in Kenedy County earlier this week towing a trailer. After searching the trailer, DPS troopers found 16 illegal aliens hiding behind a false wall.

The driver, Anthony Jhonson, who was from Houston, gave consent for the troopers to search the trailer. He was arrested for human smuggling and for putting them in danger of injury or death. All 16 illegal aliens were handed over to the Border Patrol.

VIDEO: TXDPS Troopers Find 16 Illegal Immigrants Inside Trailer False Wall 9/16: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Ford F-250 towing a cargo trailer on US 77 in Kenedy County. During the stop, the driver, Anthony Jhonson of Houston, consented to a search of the trailer. During that… pic.twitter.com/wwvcnwdxyA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 19, 2024

Texas DPS have worked tirelessly to protect their state from illegal aliens and the flow of drugs which have been intentionally allowed under the Biden/Harris regime. They have arrested smugglers and detained illegals in numerous counties. Last month, TGP reported that the DPS found 17 illegal aliens in the back of a Lowe’s truck in Kinney County, which had a false compartment to hide in.

#VIDEO: @TxDPS Finds 17 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled Inside False Compartment, Mississippi Driver Arrested 8/30: A TXDPS Trooper stopped a Lowe’s box truck on US-277 in Kinney County. During the traffic stop, the driver, Megel Cazanna Patterson from Mississippi, consented to a… https://t.co/mJ4oEyFhGr pic.twitter.com/guqbTzCqjr — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 31, 2024

Texas has been very successful with Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Its primary goal is to slow down the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl into the US, while also pursuing human smugglers and illegal aliens from entering or staying in the State of Texas.

The Federal Government has failed to protect the US from the border invasion. Under the Biden/Harris regime, they have willingly ignored their duty under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

A shocking 15 million illegals have entered the US under the Biden/Harris regime with no end in sight.