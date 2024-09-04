KAMALA’S AMERICA: Violent Venezuelan Mob Reportedly Beat Helpless Young Man In Dallas Parking Lot, As Gunshots Are Fired [VIDEO]

When Joe Biden (Barack Obama) put Kamala in charge of our open southern border, they knew exactly what they were doing.

They knew that no one would hold the almost invisible Vice President accountable for the nightmare that would surely ensue as a result of their lawless policies. They knew that opening our borders to violent gangs, drug cartel members, human sex traffickers, pedophiles, murderers, and rapists who were recently released from Venezuelan prisons would destroy large cities and local communities. They knew these criminals and thugs would displace minorities in sanctuary cities like Chicago and Aurora, CO., but it was worth it for them. Democrats traded the basic right of US citizens to be protected by their government from foreign invaders in their homes and communities for millions of new votes.

Democrat leadership knew that the very people who voted for them in 2020 would be the people who would suffer the most, but they didn’t care because they knew the violence would never reach them.

Nobody is safe in Border Czar Kamala Harris’ new America. Most recently, low-income apartments have been taken over by armed Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, CO, and last night in Chicago, IL.

Today, it was reported that law enforcement in the sanctuary state of Connecticut is ringing the alarm bells about the same violent Venezuelan gang responsible for the forcible takeover of the apartments in Aurora, CO.

Police reports already confirmed their presence in 11 states and it’s estimated around 1,000 members are in our country illegally.

SCOOP: Connecticut Law Enforcement are now being warned about the violent Venezualan gang “Tren de Aragua.” This is the gang who took over apartment buildings in CO. Police reports already confirmed their presence in 11 states and it’s estimated around 1,000 members are in our… pic.twitter.com/CcFIJXQsv9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024

Wealthy homeowners in the Democrat-majority Oakland County, MI, have been victims of high-end burglaries by professional robbers from Chilean and, now, Venezuelan gangs.

Oakland County, MI Sheriff Mike Bouchard warns residents of majority Democrat area to be on the lookout for organized transnational gangs who’ve illegally crossed our southern border that are breaking into high -end homes! Criminals from “well outside of Michigan.” pic.twitter.com/rHmtrv7iVZ — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) October 2, 2023

Almost every day, new stories about illegal aliens kidnapping, raping, murdering, and killing US citizens in drunk driving accidents are appearing in the local news. International violent gangs, like MS-13, are dismembering their victims as a sign to others not to cross them.

Frederick, Maryland… Violent international gang dismembers 15-yr-old. REMEMBER…these violent criminals have been welcomed into America by our border czar Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/rGEA3LjtvC — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 4, 2024

Now, a new video is being shared on social media that shows a young white male being violently beaten allegedly by a mob of Venezuelans in a parking lot in Dallas, TX. While he’s being pulverized by these thugs, gunshots can be heard ringing out in the background.

Watch:

Violent illegal alien gangs are taking over American cities. Watch as a group of Venezuelans beat a helpless man in Dallas as gunshots are fired off in the background. This is Kamala’s America. pic.twitter.com/YeAerz17JP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024

This is Kamala’s America…

Meanwhile, the corporate media is working overtime to hide stories that reveal the violent crime that’s already on our doorsteps. Instead of warning Americans about what’s coming, they sugar-coat the truth about the uptick in violent crime in every single sanctuary city and state.

Although it may be too late, Americans in Democratic-stronghold cities are finally beginning to wake up and realize that they’ve been duped by Democrats they helped elect. Sadly, they believed the promises Democrats made when they said they’d help keep their communities safe.

Watch this group of Chicago residents explain why they’re voting for President Trump in November:

THE BLACK COMMUNITY IN CHICAGO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE DEMOCRAT NONSENSE. It’s about time, isn’t it? They are voting for Trump/Vance 2024 – They have finally figured out the Dems don’t give a flip about them. pic.twitter.com/mAxzJuyCnY — BelannF (@BelannF) July 16, 2024

Watch this lifetime Democrat woman and Chicago resident say she will vote for Trump in the upcoming election:

WATCH: Chicago voter says after voting Democrat all her life, she’s finally getting off the plantation to vote for Trump because of the demonic agendas of the Democratic party “As a Christian, there are things that the Democratic party stands for that we should NOT as Christians… pic.twitter.com/uxGQVYrneR — George (@BehizyTweets) August 22, 2024

Democrat voters in sanctuary cities across America are catching on to the Democrat Party’s scheme to sacrifice their safety for a massive new voting block—illegal aliens for free food, free smartphones, free rent, free education, free healthcare, and now, free homes.