Kamala Harris Faces Fierce Criticism from CNN: Could This Be a Turning Point in Her 2024 Campaign?

The Daily Mail reports that CNN continues its attacks on Kamala Harris after her live-streamed interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview, meant to raise campaign funds, drew criticism from CNN commentators. They questioned whether Harris’s approach could cost her the election.

Earlier this week, CNN anchors Dana Bash and Abby Phillip criticized Harris for lacking clear policy proposals. They suggested her vagueness might help Donald Trump win in November. Conservative pundit Scott Jennings also slammed Harris for avoiding tougher media interviews.

Scott Jennings Challenges Harris’s Media Strategy

Jennings didn’t mince words, asking, “When has she sat down with any hostile media?” He accused Harris of only engaging with friendly interviewers. CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams tried to defend her, claiming Winfrey’s support made the interview softer. Jennings quickly pushed back, highlighting the lack of challenging interviews.

Criticism of Harris’s Oprah Interview

Jennings criticized the interview, calling it “an hour of vacuous word salad-tossing.” He noted that most of it lacked substance. Jennings admitted Harris’s comments about gun ownership were helpful but labeled the rest as “really inane banter.” He argued that such interviews damage her public image.

CNN’s Continued Attacks on Harris

The Daily Mail highlighted earlier attacks by CNN’s Bash and Phillip. Bash joked that listeners could “start a drinking game” every time Harris mentioned “small businesses.” Phillip argued that Harris often lacked specific answers on topics like the economy.

Oprah Winfrey’s Interview: A Night of Celebrities

The interview featured Hollywood stars like Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, and Meryl Streep. Streep humorously called Harris “President Harris” and asked about handling another potential Trump election dispute. Harris barely addressed concerns about election integrity, misinformation, and voter suppression.

Impact on Harris’s 2024 Campaign

Even CNN, usually a cheerleader for the left, is starting to see through Harris’s shallow talking points. Her reliance on softball interviews with supporters like Oprah shows she’s not ready to face real scrutiny.

If she can’t handle tough questions now, how can she lead a nation?

