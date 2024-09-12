Kamala Harris Caught Busing in Thousands of People For Her Rally in Charlotte, North Carolina (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday for a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Harris had to bus in supporters….AGAIN.

Thousands of people were bused to Kamala Harris’s rally on Thursday.

Last Wednesday Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with two months until Election Day.

Harris had to bus in supporters.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

Two weeks ago Kamala Harris had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah.

She resorted to busing in support.

