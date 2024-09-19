JUST IN: Judge Agrees to Delay Hunter Biden’s Felony Gun Charges Sentencing

A federal judge agreed to delay Hunter Biden’s sentencing for the three felony gun charges he was convicted on in June.

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison.

Last September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

One day after purchasing his gun on Oct. 12, 2018, Hunter Biden sets up a drug deal with "Mookie" at the 7/11 on Greenhill and Lancaster. "He has my money mad I'm getting pissed," Hunter texts Hallie Biden. pic.twitter.com/U6r4pp2biv — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

Special Counsel David Weiss opposed the delay, but Judge Maryellen Noreika granted the request.

Hunter’s sentencing is now scheduled for December 4.

