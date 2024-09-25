Just In: Explosion Occurs at California Courthouse, Caused By “Explosive Device”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reported an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s public information officer Raquel Zick reported that an explosion stemming from an “intentionally set improvised explosive device” occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

After the explosion occurred, the courthouse was immediately evacuated.

Authorities reported there had been two reports of non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion.

Zick further shared that the person of interest, who is believed to have set off an explosion device in the courthouse, has been detained.

Zick, in a post on X, wrote, “Subject who is detained is an adult male. The explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device.”

#BREAKING There was an explosion in a courthouse in Santa Maria, California. The suspect was inside the court building and threw a bag in front of Department 9 and it exploded. Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker told https://t.co/nt18nGatho. The suspect is in… pic.twitter.com/k88tZOhpUz — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 25, 2024

Per ABC News:

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. One person of interest — an adult male — was detained, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media. Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an “intentionally set improvised explosive device,” Zick said. People are urged to stay away from the area.

Subject who is detained is an adult male. Explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device. https://t.co/oNr5kPcnX6 — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 25, 2024

This is a developing story…