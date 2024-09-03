JUST IN: Clinton Judge Ignores Supreme Court’s Presidential Immunity Ruling, Rejects Trump’s Request to Move Bragg’s ‘Hush Money’ Case to a Federal Court

A federal judge ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity and rejected Trump request to move Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case to a federal court.

Last week President Trump’s lawyers asked a federal court to intervene in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

In July the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

The so-called evidence Alvin Bragg used to indict Trump included acts during his time as president.

For example, Alvin Bragg alleged Trump invited National Inquirer CEO David Pecker to the White House in 2017 to thank him for not publishing harmful tabloid stories during the 2016 election.

However, Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, rejected Trump’s request to move the case and said “nothing” in the Supreme Court’s ruling affected his previous conclusion that Trump’s payments are considered unofficial acts.

“Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority,” Judge Hellerstein wrote in his decision Tuesday.

“Private schemes with private actors, unconnected to any statutory or constitutional authority or function of the executive, are considered unofficial acts,” Hellerstein wrote.

CNN reported:

A federal judge Tuesday denied Donald Trump’s request to move the New York hush money case to federal court, finding there is nothing in the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling that alters his view of the fact that the payments were “private, unofficial acts.” Last week, the former president’s attorneys sought to move the state case to federal court, an effort they previously lost, citing the Supreme Court’s decision this summer that granted immunity for some of Trump’s conduct that fell within his official powers. They also urged the judge to postpone Trump’s sentencing, currently set for September 18. Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected the long shot bid, saying no facts have changed since he rejected Trump’s attempt to move the case last year. At the time, the judge found that Trump’s reimbursement to Michael Cohen, who facilitated hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, were not official acts he took as president.

Earlier this year Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

To make things worse, the hush money case was assigned to far-left conflicted judge Juan Merchan.

President Trump’s lawyers repeatedly demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.

Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.

Last month Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case.

Trump’s sentencing in the New York case is scheduled for September 18.