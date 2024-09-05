JUST IN: Judge Chutkan Sets Schedule in Jack Smith’s Jan 6 Case Against Trump – Trial Delayed Past Election Day

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday evening set a schedule in Jack Smith’s January 6 case against President Trump after a hearing earlier in the day.

The trial is delayed past Election Day.

However, Judge Chutkan is allowing Special Counsel Jack Smith to present so-called ‘evidence’ against Trump shortly before Election Day so the media can hammer Trump as voters head to the polls to vote.

Chutkan’s schedule:

Fox News reported:

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan will not hold the trial for former President Donald Trump on charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation until after the 2024 presidential election. Chutkan held a status hearing Thursday morning in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in which lawyers for former President Trump pleaded not guilty on his behalf related to charges from Smith’s new indictment after the Supreme Court ruled a president is immune from prosecution for official acts in office. In an order Thursday afternoon, Chutkan set deadlines for replies and paperwork from federal prosecutors and Trump’s legal team for Nov. 7th — after Election Day.

Earlier Thursday Judge Chutkan came out swinging against the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, saying the upcoming election is “not relevant.”

Last Tuesday, Jack Smith indicted President Trump AGAIN in Washington DC, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges that were unveiled last August: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Chutkan agreed to Jack Smith’s “irregular” request to file an “opening brief” on September 26 to explain why the special counsel’s superseding indictment isn’t covered under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.