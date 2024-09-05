Corrupt Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan Comes Out Swinging Against SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling During January 6 Hearing

On Thursday, Judge Tanya Chutkan held a status conference to address the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling in Jack Smith’s January 6 case against Trump.

Judge Chutkan came out swinging against the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, saying the upcoming election is “not relevant.”

Chutkan did not issue a ruling, but she is expected to release a scheduling order as soon as Thursday evening.

President Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith presented opposing arguments for how the January 6 case will proceed in a joint status report filed last Friday night ahead of Thursday’s status conference.

Last Tuesday, Jack Smith indicted President Trump AGAIN in Washington DC, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges that were unveiled last August: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Judge Chutkan was unprepared, smug and condescending during Thursday’s hearing, according to Julie Kelly who attended the status conference.

Hearing in Jack Smith’s J6 indictment against Donald Trump just ended. It is a travesty cameras are now allowed in federal courtrooms so the American people can see what an unprepared, intemperate, smug, and condescending judge Tanya Chutkan is. The public would be outraged at… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 5, 2024

Chutkan repeatedly argued with Trump’s lawyers about elements of the Supreme Court’s opinion.

Not only is she clearly agitated by SCOTUS immunity ruling, it is unclear whether she even read it. On a number of occasions, she argued with John Lauro, Trump’s defense attorney, about the elements of the opinion. “That’s not how I read it,” she said when misinterpreting what… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 5, 2024

Judge Chutkan said the upcoming election is “not relevant.”

“I understand there is an election” soon, Chutkan said.

“It is not relevant. This court is not concerned with the electoral schedule. It is nothing I will consider,” she said.

Chutkan, as she has said consistently since this case landed on her docket, emotionally emphasized that the presidential election will not affect her scheduling order, which she will file later today. “I understand there is an election” soon, Chutkan said. “It is not relevant.… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 5, 2024

Chutkan also said during Thursday’s hearing, “I am not talking about the presidency of the United States I am talking about a four-count indictment.”