James O’Keefe Obtains U.S. Army Documents Exposing Violent Venezuelan Gang Threat in NYC — National Guard Reportedly on High Alert!

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe has obtained leaked U.S. Army documents revealing the growing threat of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TDA) in New York City.

The Tren de Aragua, one of Venezuela’s most dangerous gangs, has reportedly established a foothold in key neighborhoods across Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Williamsburg, with an estimated 400 members currently residing in those areas.

According to the documents, which are categorized as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Tren de Aragua is actively involved in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and arms dealing, posing an imminent threat not only to local communities but to law enforcement officers themselves.

O’Keefe Media’s exposé comes on the heels of unsettling footage showing National Guard troops stationed at key transit points in New York City, including subway stations.

Last week, Jason Goodman, the founder of Crowdsource the Truth, captured footage outside the Wolcott Hotel in Manhattan, which has been converted into a shelter for migrants.

Goodman confronted U.S. Army personnel stationed outside the building, questioning their presence at the location. When asked why they were stationed at a hotel, one soldier bluntly responded, “We’re here at the request of the State of New York.”

The leaked documents suggest that the Tren de Aragua presence is not limited to New York. The gang is also active in Denver, where they have been instructed to target law enforcement officers.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a newly released video from Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas has captured alarming footage of an armed group at another Aurora apartment complex.

The gang members also threatened to kill the property managers at another apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, according to a lawsuit filed by a law firm that represents the lender on the property.

