J6 Award Gala and Fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Postponed Until After General Election

Conservative music label First Class Label Group, the America Project, and nonprofit Vote Your Vision have postponed a scheduled fundraising gala to honor and support the peaceful January 6 defendants who faced political persecution from the Biden Regime.

Originally set for September 5, 2024, The Gateway Pundit has learned that the event to honor J6 prisoners with high-profile figures in attendance has been postponed until after the November presidential election. Confirmed attendees at the J6 Gala included former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, UFC Champion Colby Covington, as well as other conservative influencers. According to First Class Label Group President LJ Fino, President Trump was invited and “expressed interest in attending,” though his attendance was not confirmed by the campaign.

“Although disappointing, the ‘Justice For All Gala’ has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts of invited guest speakers,” Fino said of the event’s rescheduling.

Stand in The Gap Foundation co-founder Sarah McAbee, wife of J6 prisoner Ronald McAbee, told The Gateway Pundit, “after careful consideration and extensive discussions, we made the difficult decision to postpone the January 6th Awards Gala. Given certain external factors beyond our control, we felt this was the most responsible course of action.” McAbee continued, “We are working closely with our partners to reschedule the event for a later date. We remain committed to assisting the January 6th defendants and look forward to rescheduling.”

McAbee gave us the following statement on her organization’s continued support for J6 prisoners:

“Our commitment to supporting January 6th defendants remains unwavering. In addition to planning the rescheduled event, we are actively working on several initiatives to provide ongoing support to these individuals and their families. This includes financial assistance, legal advocacy, re-entry programs, and awareness campaigns to ensure their stories are heard. We are also collaborating with donors and partners to explore new ways to make a meaningful impact. We believe in standing up for what is right, and we will continue to do so in every way possible. At Stand in the Gap, we firmly believe that no American should be deprived of their constitutional rights, regardless of their race, religion, gender, ideologies, or alleged actions. Our nation was founded on principles enshrined in the Constitution—such as the right to free speech and assembly (First Amendment), due process (Fifth Amendment), a speedy and impartial trial with adequate legal representation (Sixth Amendment), protection against unreasonable searches and seizures (Fourth Amendment), and protection against excessive bail and cruel and unusual punishment (Eighth Amendment)—yet we have strayed far from these ideals, as many January 6th defendants have continued to face excessive punishment, lack of due process, extended pretrial detention, and mistreatment in detention facilities. Meanwhile, other groups have engaged in similar or worse actions with little to no consequences. All we are asking for is equal justice across the Nation, as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the event sponsored by our organization and Stand in The Gap Foundation.

Nearly 1,500 people have been persecuted in relation to January 6, 2021. Today, innocent Americans are still being held captive as an example for other conservatives who wish to protest their government and question the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

The fundraiser and award ceremony aimed to celebrate the historic success of the January 6 Prison Choir and President Trump’s chart-topping hit song, “Justice for All.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the “Justice for All” song reached NUMBER ONE in digital song sales on Billboard, topping Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. Every night, the January 6 political prisoners sang the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells, which was recorded and mixed with President Trump’s recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to make an incredible statement through music.

J6 defendants will be awarded a Billboard plaque for the song’s success in topping the chart when the event is held following the election. Because of this, Billboard actually sent a cease and desist letter, preventing the organizations from using the word billboard in event advertisements.

“Despite being advertised as an "awards gala," there is no indication of what type of awards will be given out.”@billboard sent us a C&D for using the word “Billboard”. They will receive Billboard Awards that were earned for topping @billboardcharts.https://t.co/qgttMDJeS8 — LJ Fino (@LjFino) August 24, 2024



Additionally, proceeds from the event would "help cover costs and support the defendants and their families, with exclusive benefits and recognition at the gala,” per the organizer's webpage.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the new date of the fundraiser and any additional information we learn.