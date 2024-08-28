Gateway Pundit Sponsors J6 Awards Gala to Honor Defendants Who Sang Platinum “Justice For All” Record – At Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on Sept. 5 – GET TICKETS HERE

Conservative music label First Class Label Group, the America Project, and nonprofit Vote Your Vision are set to hold a fundraising gala to honor and support the peaceful January 6 defendants who faced political persecution from the Biden Regime.

The gala at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on September 5 starts at 6 pm ET and is sponsored by The Gateway Pundit and Stand in the Gap Foundation. Here, we will celebrate the historic success of the January 6 Prison Choir and President Trump’s chart-topping hit song, “Justice for All.”

Watch the event’s promotional video below:

Nearly 1,500 people have been prosecuted in relation to January 6, 2021. Today, innocent Americans are still being held captive as an example for other conservatives who wish to protest their government and question the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the “Justice for All” song featuring President Trump and the January 6 Prison Choir reached NUMBER ONE in digital song sales on Billboard, topping Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. Every night, the January 6 political prisoners sang the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells, which was recorded and mixed with President Trump’s recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to make an incredible statement through music.

During the award ceremony, J6 defendants will receive a Billboard plaque for the song’s success in topping the chart. However, because Billboard has sent a cease and desist letter to the groups behind the event, they are not allowed to advertise what awards will be given to J6 defendants, according to First Class Records President LJ Fino, who had a hand in producing the smash hit.

“Despite being advertised as an “awards gala,” there is no indication of what type of awards will be given out.”@billboard sent us a C&D for using the word “Billboard”. They will receive Billboard Awards that were earned for topping @billboardcharts.https://t.co/qgttMDJeS8 — LJ Fino (@LjFino) August 24, 2024

Tickets to the event begin at $1,500 for general admission and $2,500 for VIP tickets. Table options are available starting at $30,000. According to America Project, proceeds from the event “will help cover costs and support the defendants and their families, with exclusive benefits and recognition at the gala.” Get tickets here!

Confirmed attendees at the J6 Gala include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, UFC Champion Colby Covington, conservative influencer Anthony “ConservativeAnt” Raidmoni, GenZ conservative influencers Bo Louden and Hannah Faulkner, as well as families of January 6th defendants. President Trump has been invited to attend and is expected by the organizers.

First Class Records President and former Mailman Media Head of recorded music LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “His confirmation is pending campaign approval, but The President has expressed interest in attending, and we would be honored to have him there.”

Trump will also appear in Washington, DC, on September 5 for a status conference in Jack Smith’s bogus January 6 election interference case, hours before the J6 Gala.

Some RINOs like Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have lumped peaceful J6 defendants in with the feds who attacked police officers and vandalized the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and called on Trump to distance himself from “those who broke into the Capitol, destroyed the place and hurt police officers.” Graham recently joined CNN’s most prolific Trump hater, Jake Tapper, who reports that Trump’s campaign “says Donald Trump is not attending,” though this detail is not yet confirmed.

In regard to Trump hosting this event for peaceful protesters wrongfully imprisoned by the Marxist Biden Regime, Graham said, “I don’t like that very much, but I’ll leave it up to him as to what causes to support.”

Watch below: