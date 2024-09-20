Italian Parliament Begins Drafting Law To Treat Violent Sex Offenders With Chemical Castration

Sex offenders are under rising pressure all over the world, and criminals convicted of rape and pedophilia may be facing increasingly tougher penalties as many countries move towards chemical castration sentences for these crimes.

Italy, for one, has started working on a proposed new law legalizing chemical castration for rapists and pedophiles.

Daily Mail reported:

“The parliament in Rome gave its approval on Wednesday to the creation of a committee that could draft laws on treating violent sex offenders with androgen-blocking drugs.

The treatment would be consensual and reversible with the aim of preventing reoffending, Politico has reported.”

This proposed legislation is the latest move by Italy’s Right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that is cracking down on law and order.

Since she rose to power in 2022, Meloni has pushed for legislation establishing new crimes and tougher penalties.

“The new law, however, was proposed by a far-Right branch of her governing coalition who previously made chemical castration for pedophiles and rapists a key part of its platform.”

The proposal under consideration establishes that violent sex offenders would avoid jail in exchange for taking a course of hormone-blocking drugs.

The opposition is criticizing the proposal as a ‘violation of humanity and justice’.

The centre-Left Democratic Party further argues that the law would be ‘unconstitutional’ since the Italian legal system that ‘has overcome the use of corporal punishment for centuries’.

“Chemical castration involves a person taking hormone-blocking drugs to prevent the production of testosterone. However, concerns have been raised about physical and psychological side effects and its effectiveness at stopping reoffending.”

Chemical castration has already been introduced in many countries as a punishment for certain sexual crimes.

“Last month, Kazakhstan announced the mass chemical castration of 11 pedophiles amid a campaign for the worst offenders to have their genitals surgically removed. Approval was given for the pedophiles to be jabbed 24 times a year at an annual cost of £278 each.”

Russia is also moving towards the forced chemical castration of pedophiles, and some countries are even more radical, with Madagascar’s parliament having approved a new law that will see pedophiles SURGICALLY castrated for their crimes.

