Italian Deputy PM Salvini Proposes Chemical Castration for Convicted Sex Offenders After Gang Rape by Egyptian Migrants Involving a 13-Year-Old Girl

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called for the chemical castration of individuals convicted of violent sexual offenses. This call to action follows the arrest of seven Egyptian migrants in Catania, accused of the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl, Zero Hedge reported.

In the late afternoon of January 30th, a 13-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend were subjected to a brutal attack, according to local news outlet Ilriformista.

The young girl, accompanied by her boyfriend, was reportedly attacked and sexually assaulted by two of the seven suspects while the others restrained her boyfriend and stood guard.

Passersby discovered the traumatized couple and quickly alerted the authorities. The Carabinieri conducted rapid investigations with the cooperation of the local district and juvenile prosecutors’ offices.

One of the arrested individuals is said to have cooperated, providing crucial information that assisted in the identification of the rest of the group.

The suspects, all of whom are reported to be Egyptian nationals, with three being minors, are accused of aggravated gang violence. They allegedly blocked and threatened the young girl’s boyfriend while ensuring no one could intervene during the assault.

In addition to their testimony, cell phone data and surveillance footage from the park played a critical role in the investigation. Biological evidence collected at the scene was analyzed, yielding a positive DNA match to the minors who committed the rape.

The arrested individuals, originally entering Italy as minors, were housed in local structures due to legislation prohibiting their expulsion.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expressed zero tolerance for such heinous acts, advocating for a severe and controversial punishment of chemical castration. He emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, urging for the swift adoption of the proposal presented by the League.

“Girl RAPED by a gang of SEVEN Egyptians in front of her boyfriend, who was threatened, blocked and kept away. Don’t come and talk to me about “tolerance” or “error”,” he wrote on X.

“In the face of horrors of this kind there can be no clemency but only one cure: chemical CASTRATION. I hope that the proposal presented by the League will be voted on as soon as possible.”

Ragazzina STUPRATA da una banda di SETTE egiziani davanti al fidanzato, minacciato, bloccato e tenuto lontano.

Non venitemi a parlare di “tolleranza” o “errore”.

Davanti ad orrori del genere non può esistere clemenza ma soltanto una cura: CASTRAZIONE chimica.

Conto che la… pic.twitter.com/Chf9oMwte0 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) February 3, 2024

According to Zero Hedge, “Lega MEP Annalisa Tardino also urged, “We remain firm in the idea that chemical castration is needed for rapists and pedophiles, life imprisonment for similar episodes, as well as greater security in our cities.”

The news outlet added, “Tardino also called for foreigners who commit such crimes to be “repatriated immediately,” further noting “In Egypt they would never have allowed such behavior. The safety of our children must be a priority throughout Italy.””