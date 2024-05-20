Biden Gets Lost After Claiming Israeli-American Still Being Held Hostage by Hamas is “Here With Us Today” in Rose Garden Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden didn’t leave his Delaware residence until late Monday after the CPAP machine was pried off of his face.

Hardworking Americans were more than halfway through their workday while Joe Biden was struggling to walk up Air Force One steps at around 12:40 pm ET.

Crooked Joe Biden didn't even bother leaving Delaware until after noon today. Sad! pic.twitter.com/UFriAL4mHC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

Biden, joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, delivered remarks at a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month in the Rose Garden at the White House.

As usual, Biden was a total disaster.

At one point Joe Biden said an Israeli-American who is still being held hostage by Hamas was at the White House.

“And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin…” Biden said before correcting himself.

What a disgrace.

VIDEO:

BIDEN (slurring): "And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin…" He's actually an American-Israeli still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/bvFCRBcQEL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

Biden lost a battle with his teleprompter.

WATCH:

Biden is a confused, slurring mess pic.twitter.com/dUcWQ6pL1M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

After slurring through remarks, Biden looked confused as he shuffled away.

This was Biden’s only public event for the day.