Iran Has Supplied Russia With Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles: US Sources

After a pause of many weeks in which Ukrainian forces were lulled into a sense of false relief, and rumors swirled that Russian Federation forces had run out of missiles and even Geranium kamikaze drones, Moscow has restarted its relentless campaign of air raids with almost daily massive attacks, including some of the heaviest of the whole war.

The raids are targeting power capabilities as well as military industry targets and also points of troop accumulations, as exemplified by the recent Poltava training center strike that killed many hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and dozens of NATO ‘specialists’ (a.k.a. mercenaries).

Now, to the despair of the western backers of Ukraine, news arise that the United States believes Iran has transferred hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The US sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer any details about the exact number of weapons have been delivered or when the transfers may have occurred.

Associated Press reported:

“The White House declined to confirm the weapons transfer but reiterated its concern that Iran is deepening its support of Russia. The White House has been warning Iran for months not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

‘Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and lead to the killing of more Ukrainian civilians’, National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement. ‘This partnership threatens European security and illustrates how Iran’s destabilizing influence reaches beyond the Middle East and around the world’.”

Read: Zelensky Dismisses Commander of Air Force After First F-16 Fighter Plane Was Destroyed in Ukraine

This comes as the Kremlin deals with the Ukrainian incursion into its Kursk region as it makes rapid advances in the most important region of the war, the Donetsk oblast.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, keeps pressing allies to allow his country to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russia and hit military sites, including those from which Moscow launches its deadly aerial attacks.

Iran once again denies providing Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

“’Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict — which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations — to be inhumane’, according to a statement from Iran’s mission to the United Nations. ‘Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict’.”

CIA Director – and former Russian ambassador – William Burns warned of the growing and “troubling” defense relationship involving Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

He said this threatens both Ukraine and Western allies in the Middle East.

North Korea has reportedly sent ammunition and missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine, while Iran supplies Moscow with Shahed (Geranium) attack drones, and has assisted the Kremlin with building a drone-manufacturing factory.

“China has held back from providing Russians with weaponry but has surged sales to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics and other technology that Moscow in turn is using to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weaponry, according to U.S. officials.”

In September 2023, according to the White House, Iran hosted a top Russian defense official and showed a range of ballistic missile systems, leading the U.S. to fear that a deal was about to come together.

“The U.S. and other countries have taken steps aimed at thwarting the supply, sale or transfer involving Iran and ballistic missile-related items, including issuing guidance to private companies about Iranian missile procurement practices to make sure those companies are not inadvertently supporting Iran’s development efforts.”

Read more: