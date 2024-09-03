After Ukrainians AGAIN Ask for Permission To Shoot US Missiles Deep Into Russian Territory, Biden Regime Replies That They Are ‘Running Out of ATACMS’ To Give Them

It seems that the Ukrainians insistence on asking for authorization to shoot US-provided missiles into targets deep into Russian territory my be getting to the nerves of Joe Biden and his administration.

By now, it is widely understood that Kiev’s objective with the missile strikes inside Russia is to drag the US and NATO into an ultimate escalation that is – by now – the only way to ‘save’ the current regime from final military defeat in the war.

So last week Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was in DC, where he says the Biden administration ‘is still considering’ his request ‘to lift restrictions’ on firing long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

Umerov presented a list of targets in meetings with senior officials.

CNN reported:

“’We have explained what kind of capabilities we need to protect the citizens against the Russian terror that Russians are causing us, so I hope we were heard’, Umerov said in an interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt on ‘The Situation Room’.”

The US is not expected to authorize Ukraine’s use of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

“’You’ve heard us say that the Ukrainians can use US security assistance to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, in other words counterfire. But as it relates to long-range strike, deep strikes into Russia, our policy has not changed’, said Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder on Tuesday.”

But this time, the non-stop pleading by Kiev was met with a different response: the US is running out of ATACMS.

“Ukraine only has a limited supply of US-provided long-range missiles, and the US has made it clear that Kyiv should not expect another significant delivery of ATACMS because of the finite number in US inventories and the long production time of the weapon, according to a US official.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said many of Ukraine’s high value targets in Russia are outside the range of ATACMS, anyway.

“The US remains focused on critically needed air defenses, which the Biden administration has provided in nearly every military aid package. The US has also placed Ukraine at the top of the priority list for air defenses, the US official said, diverting $2 billion in air defense assets to Kyiv that was originally slated to go to other countries.”

