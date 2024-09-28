Investigative Reporter Lara Logan Warns of Imminent Threat China Poses on US Homeland via Their Newly Acquired Farmland Near US Military Bases

Earlier this week, former 60 Minutes investigative reporter Lara Logan warned via an informant that President Trump’s plane is the next target for assassination. The first two attempts failed as we all know.

According to Lara Logan, “Nine heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles have been smuggled into the US for this purpose. And there are three kill teams already inside the country. Trump has been informed, so have the US intel agencies & other authorities. Money has been transferred to a cartel to push this over the border. ”

URGENT: Acc to an informant in New Mexico – Trump’s plane is the next target for assassination. Nine heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles have been smuggled into the US for this purpose. And there are three kill teams already inside the country. Trump has been informed, so have… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit contributor J.M. Phelps spoke with two experts familiar with the alleged threats. One source had received a report on the threats from a confidential informant. A second informant corroborated this report.

This is truly frightening, not just because President Trump is facing yet another threat, but because our government is unable and/or unwilling to protect Americans inside the United States homeland.

On Saturday, Lara Logan reported on a second very real threat facing the continental United States.

China has purchased thousands of acres of farmland and forest located adjacent to US military bases scattered across the United States.

Lara wrote: “If you were the CCP & you were engaged in unrestricted warfare to bring down the US w/out firing a shot…how would you use the farmland you own near US Air Force bases/military installations? Would you stage forces there? Like the 120 000 officers & soldiers of the China’s PLA?”

If you were the CCP & you were engaged in unrestricted warfare to bring down the US w/out firing a shot…how would you use the farmland you own near US Air Force bases/military installations? Would you stage forces there? Like the 120 000 officers & soldiers of the China’s PLA? pic.twitter.com/xfaTD9pyv1 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit researched the claim and found that the map includes farmland and forest in counties near US bases in the United States homeland.

This map below is from 2022 and includes farmland in the US two years ago.



Lara Logan continued: “The PLA is China’s People’s Liberation Army. Why do you think this administration allowed them to infiltrate a force that is equal in size to the US Marine Corps? What do the CCP & those currently in power have in common? They both will do anything to stop Donald Trump being elected.”

Lara also asks this terrifying question, “What else will the CCP do with the land they own near US bases?”

Lara Logan: What other assets would you stage near US military bases? Would you put drone operators for your fleet of autonomous suicide drones that carry a payload & use AI for targeting? Would you hit US aircraft on the tarmac at those Air Force bases or would you wait for them as they get ready to take off so you could kill the pilot & destroy the plane at the same time? And would you hit troop carriers packed with special operators just before take off or wait for them to land when you would have more than one target? This is not rocket science people. Remember the Chinese spy balloon this Admin refused to blow out of the sky before it reached US air space? What do you think the CCP was doing? We let them scoop up locations & frequencies of our radar ground stations & other critical infrastructure so they have precise targeting information. Who would benefit most from allowing that to happen? And who is willing to stop this?

Here is Lara’s tweet:

What other assets would you stage near US military bases? Would you put drone operators for your fleet of autonomous suicide drones that carry a payload & use AI for targeting? Would you hit US aircraft on the tarmac at those Air Force bases or would you wait for them as they get… https://t.co/TLBrNdxsVc — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 28, 2024

Why does it take an investigative reporter to point this out? Much of this information was not a secret – it was readily available/

Where are the lawmakers and politicians who are paid to do this investigative work and then to correct it?