INSIDE J6 Podcast w/ Stewart Parks: AG Garland Veiled Threat Over Upcoming Elections, More Pelosi J6 Fails and “Praying Grandma” Rebecca Laverns Sentenced

Be sure to tune in tonight at 8pm ET for an interview with J6er Peter Harding. Click here to follow The Gateway Pundit’s Rumble channel or download the app in the app store and follow for livestreams and a live chat.

Last week on Blessed News and The Gateway Pundit’s Inside J6 Podcast, we covered the veiled threat made by Attorney General Merrick Garland during a DOJ press conference regarding a lawsuit filed against RealPage over alleged manipulation of rental markets. Ironically, the DOJ was able to access RealPage’s source code and review it “line by line”. This is in stark contrast to source code that actually has a bearing on every single American citizen but is somehow protected like the gold allegedly inside of Fort Knox.

The article from The Gateway Pundit not only highlights Garland’s comments but also poses several relevant questions regarding the circumstances of January 6th in terms of federal authorities and assets positioned inside the crowd, among other lingering questions.

We also covered yet another admission by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosing on camera that she has responsibility for the January 6th protest. In the report from Just the News, Pelosi is heard saying, “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out!” Just the News also reported that she called for the immediate firing of then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving.

Lastly, we covered The Praying Grandma, Rebecca Lavernz, being sentenced to probation and the requirement to wear an ankle monitor. As stated by Raheem Kassam: “I’m sure the country is now much safer from this very potent coup threat!”

Today, the Harris-Biden government put a great grandmother—who entered the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 and said a prayer—in an ankle monitor for the next 6 months for her house arrest sentence. I’m sure the country is now much safer from this very potent coup threat! pic.twitter.com/Bg49ANssGC — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) August 26, 2024

In the J6 Exclusive Interview portion of the show, we sat down with Stewart Parks to discuss the charges that were levied against him, including stealing a magnetometer from US Capitol Police (even though he did not take it with him or even move it from where he found it on the floor).

We also get some insight into what his prison experience was like in a medium-security prison with violent offenders while he served out misdemeanor charges.

Tonight’s show at 8 pm ET: