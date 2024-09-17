Independent Journalist Nick Sortor Confronts MSNBC Reporter for Pushing Divisive Rhetoric Blaming Trump for His Own Assassination Attempt — Reporter Runs for Help and Calls Police

MSNBC reporter Maggie Vespa was confronted by independent journalist Nick Sortor over the network’s divisive rhetoric blaming former President Donald Trump for the recent assassination attempt on his life.

The confrontation intensified when Vespa tried to evade Sortor, as another individual stepped in to intervene. Later, she called the police, seeking Sortor’s arrest for calling her out.

The confrontation follows comments made by NBC’s Lester Holt, who outrageously suggested that Trump’s rhetoric on the illegal migrant crisis was responsible for the attempt on his life.

“Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself. Mr. Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. This weekend, there were new bomb threats in that town,” Holt said.

However, Ohio’s RINO Governor Mike DeWine confirmed on Monday that the supposed bomb threats against schools across the state turned out to be hoaxes, further discrediting the left’s fear-mongering and reckless reporting.

The bomb threats were spread like wildfire by Democrats and left-wing activists, following a series of unverified reports that Haitian migrants had been terrorizing local communities by eating people’s animals and pets.

Yet, instead of reporting the facts, the mainstream media, led by Holt and Vespa, chose to stoke racial tensions and point fingers at Trump.

While Vespa was on the ground to cover the story, independent journalist Nick Sortor approached her for an impromptu interview, attempting to ask real questions about her role in pushing false narratives.

“So quick question for you real quick. It seems like a lot of the questions that you were asking don’t address the actual issues here,” Sortor began, trying to engage Vespa on the disconnection between her questions and the reality of increasing crime in the area.

Vespa attempted to evade Sortor’s questions and was shielded by a man who tried to block Sortor’s pursuit.

“Don’t touch me, bro. Don’t touch me, bro,” Sortor warned as he pressed Vespa for answers.

Unfazed, Sortor continued to challenge her, asking why the media wasn’t focusing on the surge in crime in Springfield and instead choosing to cast Trump as the villain.

“I’m just asking because there’s an increase in crime in the area. It seems like there’s a lot more of a problem here. The questions almost seem like you’re trying to turn them into a victim.”

The encounter only escalated as Vespa, unable to defend her network’s partisan reporting, called for police assistance to escape the situation.

“I PERSONALLY confronted the MSNBC “reporter” here in Springfield, Ohio who is now on TV with Lester Holt blaming President Trump for his own assassination attempt. And she tried to have me ARRESTED,” said Sortor on his X account.

“I attempted to ask Maggie Vespa why she is pushing VIOLENT, DIVISIVE rhetoric on behalf of the Harris campaign, which leads to leftist clowns attempting to kill Trump. She then ran away and called the cops, with FOUR units responding in a police department with incredibly tight resources. AMERICANS AREN’T BUYING THEIR BS ANYMORE,” he added.

WATCH: