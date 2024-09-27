“I Will No Longer Voluntarily Participate in This Regrettable Abuse of The Committee” – Rep. Matt Gaetz Fires Off “Final Response” to Sham Ethics Committee Investigation

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday sent his “final” response to the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, or other misconduct by Gaetz.

“It seems the fix is in,” says Gaetz, calling the investigation a “political payback exercise, devoid of adequate due process, riddled with leaks, and now seeking deeply personal information that is no business of Congress.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Ethics Committee’s revival of the junk allegations against Gaetz, even after the Biden DOJ exonerated Gaetz of criminal wrongdoing and dropped the charges in February 2023.

Notably, the investigation was reopened in 2023 as Gaetz ramped up challenges to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was later ousted by Gaetz's Motion to Vacate the chair. Later, when Gaetz threatened to bring a Motion to Vacate against McCarthy in October 2023, McCarthy's RINO allies began threatening to expel Gaetz based on the Committee's investigation.

The politicized investigation continues to this day for obvious reasons.

"This investigation exists to do what the voters of my district won't - remove me from office," said Gaetz. He further notes that members of the Ethics Committee funded a failed political campaign against him and describes the investigation by his political opponents as "Soviet."

Gaetz further outlined the narrative behind the investigation and DOJ's political witchhunt in his letter and provided evidence of their "plot to frame" him using Joel Greenberg, who previously pleaded guilty to six crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor, and began cooperating with agents before. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022.

Gaetz posted the letter to X, captioned, "My final response to the Ethics Committee."

My final response to the Ethics Committee: pic.twitter.com/iCBR3fyB6D — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 26, 2024

In subsequent X posts, Gaetz published evidence of the plot that he provided to the Committee, including an interview between former federal agents and an informant who spoke with the Committee's "star witness," Joel Greenberg. The memo of the informant's interview with federal agents shows that Greenberg said he was working with Democrat prosecutors who wanted to take down Republican politicians and admitted to the informant that he fabricated allegations of sex trafficking against Gaetz. Also included is a text message from Greenberg showing that he was paying attorney fees for one of his victims, which Gaetz says was part of a plan to get the victim to lie about him.

Greenberg had arranged for his victim to meet with an attorney of Greenberg’s choosing to orchestrate the plan to get Greenberg’s victim to lie about me. Greenberg texted another person that he was paying for his victim’s attorneys. pic.twitter.com/BS5UlBPXaC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 26, 2024

Gaetz also provided the Committee with a letter from the informant, who was housed in a cell with Greenberg in 2021, where the informant notified Gaetz's legal team of Greenburg's plan to frame Gaetz for a lesser prison sentence.

Gaetz concludes, saying on X, "NONE of this has been enough for the Committee. It seems the fix is in... I will no longer voluntarily participate in this regrettable abuse of the Committee."