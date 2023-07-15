McCarthy Strikes Back: House Ethics Committee Revives Junk Matt Gaetz Investigation after He Was Cleared by Biden’s DOJ – Steve Bannon Goes Off!

The House Ethics Committee is so committed to ethics that they are leaking dirt to CNN.
Such ethical people!
According to CNN the House Ethics Committee revived their junk investigation into Matt Gaetz and they are reaching out to witnesses.
The Biden DOJ dropped the charges against Gaetz in February.
Gaetz was exonerated of all criminal accusations.
But suddenly the House has reopened the investigation after Gaetz challenged Speaker McCarthy for giving in to Democrats on the latest uniparty spending bill. And the committee leaked to liberal CNN for maximum effect.
Steve Bannon went off on his show The War Room after hearing this news!
CNN reported:
Investigators from the House Ethics Committee have begun reaching out to witnesses as part of a recently revived investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, focused on allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use or other misconduct.
At least one witness in Florida told CNN they have spoken to investigators about the Republican congressman in recent weeks about alleged lobbying violations, and sources familiar with the Ethics Committee probe say other witnesses also have been contacted.
A source familiar with the House panel’s work told CNN that the Justice Department’s decision not to bring charges against Gaetz does not impact what the committee will and won’t investigate. The committee plans to examine the same allegations they were looking into when they opened the investigation in 2021, the source told CNN.
The Ethics Committee, which at the time was controlled by Democrats, originally opened an investigation in 2021, publicly announcing that they were examining a range of allegations including that Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, converted campaign funds to personal use and accepted a bribe, among other claims.