“I Don’t Want to Answer Because I Might Tell You What I Think” – Joe Biden Responds to Trump’s Visit to Arlington Cemetery with Gold Star Families (VIDEO)

Biden talks to reporters in Delaware

Joe Biden attended a Catholic Mass Saturday evening in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after he spent the day lounging on the sand with Nurse Jill.

Joe Biden lounges at the beach in Delaware

Biden approached a group of reporters asking about a Gaza ceasefire and the media’s latest Trump hoax related to his visit to Arlington Cemetery.

President Trump visited Arlington Cemetery with Gold Star Families on the anniversary of the Kabul bombing that killed 13 US servicemembers.

Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021 led to the death of 13 US servicemembers and many more wounded.

Trump honored the Gold Star families while Joe Biden shamelessly sunned himself at the beach.

The Gold Star families invited President Trump to Arlington Cemetery and they were happy he was there.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the fake news media shamelessly attacked President Trump for honoring the Gold Star families.

The 13 US servicemembers were killed because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A hack reporter asked Joe Biden about “Trump’s behavior at Arlington Cemetery.”

“I don’t want to answer because I might tell you what I think,” Joe Biden said.

Reminder: The 13 US servicemembers are buried at Arlington because of Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption.

The Gold Star families released videos torching Kamala Harris’s unhinged attacks against President Trump.

