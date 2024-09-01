“I Don’t Want to Answer Because I Might Tell You What I Think” – Joe Biden Responds to Trump’s Visit to Arlington Cemetery with Gold Star Families (VIDEO)

Joe Biden attended a Catholic Mass Saturday evening in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after he spent the day lounging on the sand with Nurse Jill.

Biden approached a group of reporters asking about a Gaza ceasefire and the media’s latest Trump hoax related to his visit to Arlington Cemetery.

President Trump visited Arlington Cemetery with Gold Star Families on the anniversary of the Kabul bombing that killed 13 US servicemembers.

Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021 led to the death of 13 US servicemembers and many more wounded.

Trump honored the Gold Star families while Joe Biden shamelessly sunned himself at the beach.

The Gold Star families invited President Trump to Arlington Cemetery and they were happy he was there.

Mark Schmitz, Gold Star dad to Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, says all they've heard is "crickets" from Kamala Harris, while President Trump has been a "leader." "These families WANTED Trump [at Arlington National Cemetery] — and I'm glad that he was there." pic.twitter.com/n4RKAOkl6h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2024

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the fake news media shamelessly attacked President Trump for honoring the Gold Star families.

The 13 US servicemembers were killed because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

A hack reporter asked Joe Biden about “Trump’s behavior at Arlington Cemetery.”

“I don’t want to answer because I might tell you what I think,” Joe Biden said.

Reminder: The 13 US servicemembers are buried at Arlington because of Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption.

WATCH:

Biden responds to President Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery with many of the Gold Star families: "I don't want to answer because I might tell you what I think." The blood of those fallen heroes is on BIDEN'S AND KAMALA'S HANDS — SHAME ON HIM. pic.twitter.com/RG38bg8qts — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2024

The Gold Star families released videos torching Kamala Harris’s unhinged attacks against President Trump.