Hypocrisy Alert: Biden Regime Accuses Russia of 2024 Election Interference Using Kremlin-Run Media While US Fake News Media Pushes Misinformation to Sway Voters

The real threat to America’s future isn’t coming from Moscow—it’s coming from Washington, D.C.

In yet another desperate attempt to distract the American public from the disastrous failures of the Biden administration, the White House plans to accuse Russia of interfering in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

According to sources cited by the far-left news media outlet CNN, the regime will make a series of moves on Wednesday to allegedly address Russia’s so-called “disinformation campaign.”

This tired and predictable tactic from the Biden regime follows a well-worn playbook: when things are falling apart at home, blame foreign interference!

The administration is expected to target RT (formerly Russia Today), accusing the Russian state media network of being a key player in spreading disinformation to influence U.S. voters.

WATCH:

BREAKING: They are already setting the stage to claim Russia influenced the 2024 election through propaganda if Trump wins The Biden admin is already threatening to take action against Russia If Trump wins, Democrats won’t certify the election pic.twitter.com/Hyot2TrKVg — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 4, 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray hosted a meeting on Wednesday of the so-called Election Threats Task Force.

“Since the 2020 election, we have seen an unprecedented spike in threats against the public servants who do administer our elections. Election officials, workers, and volunteers in communities across the country have been targeted with heinous acts and threats of violence,” said Garland.

Garland cited several recent examples of these alleged threats and successful enforcement actions taken by the Department of Justice.

WATCH:

Merrick Garland just spoke at length about “Russian interference” in the 2024 election, as well as “threats toward election workers” He made no mention of Trump nearly being assassinated in Pennsylvania You know… the greatest act of election interference that’s ever existed pic.twitter.com/kop4XSXpWK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 4, 2024

This is just the latest example of Biden using federal law enforcement agencies as his personal political tools, weaponizing the Justice Department against perceived enemies, and further eroding the public’s trust in these institutions.

This comes as the Biden-Harris agenda continues to lose favor with Americans amid rising inflation, out-of-control crime, and failed foreign policy.

Biden’s team is pushing the same tired “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative that they’ve been using since 2016. It’s a clear attempt to sow division and fear in an election year, all while pretending that this administration has any credibility left when it comes to securing our elections.

Fool Me Once…

For years, the American people have been bombarded with wild accusations of Russian meddling, from claims that Moscow was behind Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

Now, the Biden regime is reviving the same tired accusations without offering any new evidence, all in an effort to shift attention away from its failings.

While the Justice Department gears up to go after RT, the American people are wondering when this administration will get serious about real threats—like rampant election fraud committed by Democrats, skyrocketing crime, economy teetering on the edge of collapse, and election interference committed by Democrats as they tried to imprison Trump and remove RFK Jr. on the ballot.

As always, the real disinformation is coming from within. The mainstream media—complicit as ever—is eager to parrot the regime’s talking points. Biden-friendly outlets like CNN are quick to push this Russia narrative, all while glossing over the regime’s utter failure to handle domestic crises.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and her VP Minnesota Governor Tim Walz can barely muster a coherent defense of their policy failures, relying on the media to do damage control.

It’s time for Americans to wake up and see this for what it is: a blatant attempt by the Biden regime to deflect attention from their ongoing incompetence and corruption.