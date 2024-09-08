Hungary Threatens to Deport Migrants to Brussels If the EU Attempts to Force Them to Absorb “Asylum Seekers”

Hungary is known for its strong national conservative stance on immigration and its common sense approach of putting the country and its people first, not the interests of Brussels, the seat of the EU.

As reported by Breitbart, if the EU attempts to force Hungary to absorb so-called “asylum seekers,” they will promptly send them right back to Brussels.

In the past, the EU has threatened fines against nations who do not take in “asylum seekers.”

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, this is hardly the first time the EU has pressured Hungary simply for standing for its people and protecting its national sovereignty.

They have been threatened with hefty fines for the “crime” of protecting their nation and in June 2024, the European Court of Justice fined Hungary €200 million for breaking the EU’s asylum laws and ignoring an earlier judgment.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed outrage after the judgment.

The #ECJ’s decision to fine #Hungary with 200M euros plus 1M euros daily(!!!) for defending the borders of the European Union is outrageous and unacceptable. It seems that illegal #migrants are more important to the Brussels bureaucrats than their own European citizens. — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 13, 2024

Orbán’s government, however, is doubling down and following in the footsteps of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Gregg Abbott.

DeSantis and Abbott of Texas sent illegals on buses to virtue signaling liberal parts of the country.

Breitbart reports, “Hungarian Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior Bence Rétvári promised to provide migrants with one-way tickets to Brussels.”

Standing before a fleet of busses in Budapest on Friday, the Hungarian politician said per Magyarnemzet: “If the European Union forces Hungary to let in illegal immigrants, Hungary will offer the migrants to transport them to Brussels for free after completing the European procedure.” “The mayor of Brussels reacted to the proposal in such a way that it would turn the everyday lives of the people of Brussels upside down. And Hungary protects the southern border so that the everyday lives of Hungarians are not turned upside down,” he added.

No doubt the globalists in Brussels will be outraged since they don’t want illegal migrants either. Migration for thee but not for me.

A frequent pattern of elite globalists is pushing for mass migration in other states and countries while keeping them out of their own neighborhoods.

Hungary has pointed out they also have a wall on their southern border to keep out a migrant invasion. This is yet another example overseas of the efficacy of walls and borders. America could learn from Hungary in securing our borders and building a wall to protect our citizens.