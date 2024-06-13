Hungary Fined €200 Million By EU For Not Allowing Migrant Invasion – PM Orban Slams ‘Financial Blackmail’

A European Union court has ordered Hungary to pay a fine of €200 million for refusing to adhere to the bloc’s rules imposing open borders on all its member states.

The ruling, which dates back to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s refusal to implement a 2020 order from the European Court allow migrants to stay in Hungary indefinitely pending their asylum appeals, also states that Hungary must pay a daily fine of one million euros until it complies.

In its verdict, the European Court of Justice said that Hungary had refused to “comply with the 2020 judgment as regards the right of applicants for international protection to remain in Hungary pending a final decision on their appeal against the rejection of their application and the removal of illegally staying third-country nationals.”

“That failure, which consists in deliberately avoiding the application of a common EU policy as a whole, constitutes an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law,” the verdict continued.

Posting on his Facebook page, Orban described the decision as “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“According to today’s decision of the European Court, Hungary will be fined a one-time 200 million euros + 1 million euros per day for not allowing illegal migrants to enter,” Orban wrote. “The decision is outrageous and unacceptable. We will not allow financial blackmail by Brussels bureaucrats! We will protect the borders and we will protect the Hungarian people!”

Unlike most EU states, Hungary has won praise from conservatives around the world for refusing to allow millions of migrants to enter and reside in the country on bogus asylum claims.

The ruling follows the success of various conservative and patriotic parties across the continent during last week’s European elections.

Unfortauntely, Hungary appeared to buck this trend after Orban’s support dropped from 55 percent to 44 percent compared with the country’s 2022 general election.

@PM_ViktorOrban: Summarizing the result of the European Parliament elections, we could send it to Brussels in a telegram that reads:

Stop migration! Stop gender! Stop war! Stop Soros! Stop Brussels! pic.twitter.com/yqryRwDSKU — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) June 9, 2024

However, Orban appeared buoyed by the success of other conservative parties, such as France’s National Rally and Germany’s Alternative for Germany party.

“To sum up the result of the European parliamentary election we can resume it best as a telegram that sounds like this,” he said. “Migration full stop. Gender full stop. War full stop. Soros full stop, Brussels full stop.”