BREAKING: Not Just Springfield, Ohio — Three Cats Found Mutilated, Cut in Half with Paws Cleanly Chopped Off, No Blood at the Scene in Houston, Texas in Less Than Two Weeks

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield, Ohio residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.”

Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

Now, a sickening and horrifying story has emerged in Houston, Texas, that possibly lends credibility to the claims in Springfield. KPRC 2 reported Thursday that several cats have been found dead and cut in half in Houston’s East End neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) is investigating and asking for the public’s help to determine whether a demented person is responsible or whether it’s another animal.

The HPD says there have been at least three cases in recent days of dead cats showing up mutilated in the area. The first case was reported on August 26th, the second on Sunday, and the third on Wednesday.

In each gruesome case, the cats were found cut in half, paws cleanly chopped off, with no blood at the scene. Neighbors told KPRC 2 that all of the dead cats were found within a block of South Lockwood Drive and Park Drive.

One of the neighbors the outlet spoke with, Jackson Hime, said his mom was walking her dog when she stumbled upon a black cat who had been chopped in half.

“My mom was out walking her dog, and she passed by, saw that black cat was severed in half,” said Hime. “It doesn’t look natural to me.”

He said he had difficulty believing an animal was responsible because incidents like this had never happened in the 30 years he had lived in the neighborhood.

“It’s disgusting. It’s frightening,” Hime stated. “For this to happen three times in two weeks when we haven’t seen anything like this in 30 years, I find it hard to believe that that’s just a random animal attack.”

KRPC 2 reports staffers from BARC, Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Facility, showed up to collect the cat’s remains a full day after neighbors made the 911 call. A necropsy will be performed on the remains.

“We talked to the officers yesterday, and as you can see, the body is still out here being eaten by flies,” Hime said.

A representative from BARC told KRPC that based on the evidence, it appears a human is responsible for the mutilation.

The Houston Society and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, though, released a statement explaining why they think that it could be an animal attack: Earlier this week, a Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator responded to the East End after a cruelty report was filed with the animal rescue organization that two deceased cats were dismembered. After an initial investigation, it is believed this was caused by an animal attack, possibly coyotes, as the area where the incident occurred has a very high population of feral cats. Houston SPCA was made aware of a third similar incident. Based on the current facts gathered, it is believed that this too was caused by an animal attack. The case will remain open pending further investigation if warranted. The Houston SPCA encourages the community to file a report for suspected animal cruelty at 713.869.7722 or HoustonSPCA.org.” Trending: BREAKING: Former Clinton Advisor Calls For Internal Investigation Into ABC for Rigging Presidential Debate Against Trump (VIDEO)

WATCH: